

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer price inflation slowed to its lowest level in a year in February, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The producer price index climbed 3.0 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.2 percent rise in January.



The inflation rate was the weakest since since February 2018, when producer prices rose 2.2 percent.



The increase in the producer prices for manufactured goods was due to rise in prices of pulp, paper, paperboard and cardboard, electricity and oil products.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices edged up 0.1 percent in February, same as in January.



Data showed that export price index rose 2.7 percent annually in February and import prices grew by 1.9 percent. On a monthly basis, export prices edged up 0.1 percent and import prices rose by 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX