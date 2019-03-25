Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 22-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 365.50p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.68p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---