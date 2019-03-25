SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global E-Commerce Logistics Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The growing popularity of the e-commerce industry has spurred the rise in intra-regional and cross-border trade which is supported by the prevalence of favorable e-commerce trade policies across the globe. According to the forecasts, the improving purchasing power is giving the liberty to the working-age population to exhibit an incremental spend on the e-commerce website, which consequently, is warranting the accelerating spend momentum of the e-commerce logistics market. Read the Free Sample Copy of this e-commerce logistics procurement research report here!

A higher penetration of mobile applications is making online shopping more accessible and convenient, which is acting as one of the primary driving forces behind the category spend growth rate in the US. Rapid urbanization coupled with the digitization of the marketplaces will widen the consumer base for the e-commerce industry in South America, APAC, and MEA. Consequently, this will drive the category adoption in those regions to a significant extent. However, the absence of a sound transport and payment infrastructure and low use of banking services by citizens will impede category growth in South America and MEA during 2019-2023.

This e-commerce logistics market intelligence report offers a comprehensive analysis of the primary cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current supply market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this market intelligence report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

"Buyer's service requirements vary based on their geographic location. This makes it essential for them to select suppliers based on their capability to provide customized services," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.

This e-commerce logistics procurement research report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the coming years:

Buyers can enhance cost savings by engaging with global service providers

Labor shortage and rise in wages of truck drivers are major risks

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: E-commerce logistics

US market insights

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

Category cost drivers

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

