Cortexyme, Inc., a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel disease-modifying therapeutic approach to treat a key underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and other degenerative diseases, today announced it will convene an educational session at AD/PD 2019, the 14th International Conference on Alzheimer's Parkinson's Diseases, which is taking place March 26-31 in Lisbon, Portugal.

The session, "Treatment of a Bacterial Pathogen in Alzheimer's Disease Brains," will be held on Wednesday, March 27, from 15:40-16:10 local time in AD/PD 2019's Auditorium I. During the program, Cortexyme researchers will present data supporting a pathogenic role of Porphyromonas gingivalis (P. gingivalis; Pg) in the development of Alzheimer's disease upstream from other disease targets, as well as the rationale behind Cortexyme's lead drug candidate, COR388, a first-in-class, orally administered virulence factor inhibitor. P. gingivalis was discovered in the brains of greater than 90 percent of Alzheimer's patients across multiple studies to date and has been shown to be a driver of Alzheimer's pathology in physiological animal models, including amyloid beta production, neuroinflammation, and neurodegeneration. Having successfully completed Phase 1b testing and chronic toxicology studies, Cortexyme plans to take COR388 into a Phase 2/3 study, called the GAIN trial (GingipAIN inhibitor for treatment of Alzheimer's disease), starting in the second quarter of 2019.

"The bacterial hypothesis for Alzheimer's pathogenesis certainly provides an alternative to typical amyloid and tau targeting and, if borne out in the clinic, would represent a major shift in how we think about treating what has become one of medicine's most vexing challenges," said Eric Siemers, M.D., chair of the session and a longtime neurodegenerative disease expert who previously served at Eli Lilly and Company for more than 19 years. "This session will review the scientific rationale and data that support targeting Pg with a novel bacterial protease inhibitor."

The schedule for the session organized and supported by Cortexyme is as follows:

Treatment of a Bacterial Pathogen in Alzheimer's Disease Brains Wednesday, March 27, 2019; 15:40-16:10; Auditorium I 15:40 15:55 Porphyromonas gingivalis in Alzheimer's Disease: Evidence for Disease Causation and Treatment with Small-Molecule Inhibitors Stephen Dominy, M.D., Cortexyme Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer 15:55 16:10 Safety, PK, Biomarker, and Cognitive Readouts in a Phase 1b Study of COR388 and Plans for Phase 2/3 Michael Detke, M.D., Ph.D., Cortexyme Chief Medical Officer

"Cortexyme is pleased to contribute to the programming at AD/PD 2019 and engage with other researchers and investigators around our novel therapeutic in development, which we believe represents a new paradigm for potential disease modification in Alzheimer's disease," said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme's co-founder and chief executive officer. "We look forward to reviewing the data that supports COR388's mechanism of action, discussing the clinical results generated to date, and detailing the design of our Phase 2/3 study now in the final stages of start-up."

For more information about the industry supported educational session at AD/PD 2019, visit the conference's website. For more information about Cortexyme's GAIN trial, visit www.cortexyme.com/trials.

About Cortexyme, Inc.

Cortexyme is a privately held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering a novel disease-modifying therapeutic approach to treat a key underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative diseases. Cortexyme is targeting a specific, infectious pathogen found in the brain of Alzheimer's patients and tied to neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation in animal models. The company's lead compound, COR388, is beginning Phase 2/3 development in the second quarter of 2019; more information can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov. For more information on Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com.

