American Premium Water Corp. (OTC: HIPH) Completes Acquisition of CBD Topical Brand plant + body essentials; Will Start Targeting Mass Retail Distribution

PLAYA VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) ("APWC") has closed the acquisition of the CBD topical and balm brand plant + body essentials (https://www.plantbodyessentials.com/). Restricted preferred shares were used to pay for the acquisition. In advance of the closing, the Company has begun engaging multiple mass-retailers about selling plant + body's products.

CEO American Premium Water Corporation, Ryan Fishoff commented, "I am happy to announce that the Company has completed its acquisition of plant + body essentials. This brand is a great addition to the portfolio and is another step towards fulfilling the Company's vision of establishing itself as one of the premier marketer and distributor of CBD infused consumer products. A number of our distributors have been asking for other CBD products (besides beverages) and this acquisition will give the Company more avenues to leverage existing distribution contacts and generate increased topline revenue. I believe this brand will add significant revenue to the Company and will expand the Company's product offerings, allowing us to enter new channels that we would not have before, including many beauty retail channels. I see the opportunity for CBD products in the beauty and cosmetics sector to be as large as infused beverages; this acquisition along with our previous deal with Canyon Create gives the Company formidable entries into this space."

The Company will group plant + body with Canyon Create, leveraging its existing infrastructure which is based in southern California. Before the acquisition, Canyon Create's portfolio included Vanexxe, the topical cosmetic that masks varicose veins, which recently launched its new website (www.vanexxe.com). A CBD-infused version of varicose vein solution will be launched in the coming months, and the Company is working on launching Prickly Pear, a CBD and CBG infused topical that will combat acne later this year. The addition of plant + body gives the Company a diverse suite of cosmetic products that can offer an attractive bundle package to big box beauty and cosmetic chains.

"The initial feedback from our retailers has been very positive for plant + body. Now that we have closed the transaction, we can actively begin to solicit sales of the product. We have also been getting feedback that plant + body is a good compliment to our water products and other cosmetic products. We are looking at experimenting with different bundle packages of products, and potentially offering monthly subscription services, which a few retailers have inquired about. The big box retail landscape is starting to open up to CBD infused products. It was great to hear that CVS will begin selling CBD infused products in selected states. The Company has already begun reaching out to our contacts and distribution partners to pursue these opportunities. There is still many other channels that represent larger opportunities that the Company is also pursuing. At the end of the day, I am confident the Company will be able to promote our products that will get retailers attention and have the products quality will be superior so that customers will be repeat buyers. I look forward to updating shareholders on the Company's progress and initial sales of plant + body in the coming weeks." concluded Mr. Fishoff

About American Premium Water Corp.

American Premium Water (OTC: HIPH) is a diversified luxury consumer products company focused on businesses in the health and beauty and biotech sectors. The company is focused on harnessing the powers of hydrogen and Nano technologies paired with cannabidiol (CBD) to treat health disorders and enhance the quality of life. This business model aims to market emerging fashion brands by leveraging classic retail partners and incorporating disruptive blockchain technologies to expand the retail footprint. The company's portfolio includes the LALPINA Hydro and LALPINA Hydro CBD brands ( www.LalpinaInc.com ), LALPINA Productions, LALPINA Records, Gents ( www.gentsco.com ), Worthy, and blockchain platform FashionCoinX ( www.FashionCoinX.com ).

