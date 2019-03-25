Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 25-March-2019 / 11:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company') Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') The Board was notified on 22 March 2019 of the exercise of options under the Travis Perkins Sharesave Scheme over the number of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company by a PDMR as set out below: Name Status No. of Exercise Sale Beneficial % of shares Price Price Interest ISC exerci sed Andrew PDMR 1,177 GBP12.74 n/a 106,170<0.1% Harrison This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below. For Further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)1604 685910 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Andrew Harrison 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status CEO, Plumbing and Heating b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options under the Travis Perkins plc Sharesave Scheme (SAYE) c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP12.74 1,177 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP12.74 1,177 GBP14,994.9 8 e) Date of the transaction 22 March 2019 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 7932 EQS News ID: 791161 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2019 07:49 ET (11:49 GMT)