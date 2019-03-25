Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor Secures Approval on 1440 Acres with Millions of Barrels of Estimated Heavy Crude Resources

Utah Trust Lands Board Approval Substantially Increases Vivakor Oil Sand Resources

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK: VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources, received approval from the Board of Trustees for the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA) for a bituminous/Asphaltic sands mineral lease in a 1440 acre area of Eastern Utah known to have enormous heavy crude, bituminous sand deposits.

'We are pleased the SITLA Board unanimously approved this mineral lease, allowing us to work with the State organization in verifying the asset reserve and ultimately deploying our technology on this vast 1440 acre area. We have a great working relationship with them, successfully operating on their properties previously, demonstrating our commitment to the area and the viability of our technology. Our Remediation Processing Centers (RPCs) are the key to unlocking and finally monetizing the literal billions of barrels of heavy crude trapped within sands in Eastern Utah,' stated Vivakor Chief Executive Officer Matt Nicosia.

Vivakor's RPCs are manufactured in a Utah Opportunity Zone, and based on its patent pending technology for remediation and extraction of hydrocarbons from soil material. After having conducted multiple, successful pilots in Eastern Utah and now underway in the Middle East, the Company is expected to launch its fully scaled RPC units this year. Vivakor operates the RPCs through its VivaVentures Energy Group Inc. division, with demand generated globally on hydrocarbon contaminated sands.

