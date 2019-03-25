Nilfisk Holding A/S: Brain Corp and Nilfisk Announce Technology Partnership

Nilfisk to utilize BrainOS to further accelerate development of connected autonomous cleaning solutions

COPENHAGEN, March 25, 2019/GlobeNewswire/ -- Brain Corp, a San Diego-based AI and robotics technology company and Nilfisk, a Copenhagen-based cleaning solutions provider, today announced a partnership between the two companies. Nilfisk will license Brain Corp's BrainOS technology, the leading AI platform for the production, deployment, and support of autonomous mobile robots. The partnership will allow Nilfisk to further accelerate the development of an industry-leading portfolio of connected autonomous cleaning solutions.

"The partnership with Brain Corp is a strong addition to our multi-partner strategy for connected autonomous cleaning solutions. We constantly strive to offer our customers access to the right partners and technologies at the right time and build a strong position for Nilfisk in the future ecosystem around connected autonomous cleaning," states Hans Henrik Lund, CEO of Nilfisk. "We have a vision to lead intelligent cleaning - and with BrainOS developed by Brain Corp, we take yet another step towards this goal."

Brain Corp entered the robotic floor care market in 2015 and has partnered with a number of leading original equipment manufacturers in the industry - the deal with Nilfisk marks a significant expansion of Brain Corp's technology into the European market. The company was recently ranked the world's leading Autonomy Services Provider by ABI Research .

"Nilfisk has made a commitment to technology that indicates their strong standing as leaders in the professional cleaning industry. It's exciting to see them leverage the power of BrainOS as they develop new connected autonomous cleaning solutions for their customers and end-users," says Dr. Eugene Izhikevich, CEO of Brain Corp. "Our technology platform was developed with scalability and extensibility in mind for our partners. By partnering with us, Nilfisk can focus on their core business strengths while relying on BrainOS to provide a safe, robust, enterprise-grade, commercially-supported foundation for their autonomous cleaning solutions."

About Brain Corp:

Brain Corp is a San Diego-based AI company creating transformative core technology for the robotics industry. Brain Corp's comprehensive solutions support the builders of today's autonomous machines in successfully producing, deploying, and supporting robots across commercial industries and applications. Brain Corp is funded by the SoftBank Vision Fund and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, please visit www.braincorp.com.

About BrainOS:

BrainOS is a cloud-connected operating system for commercial autonomous robots. Robots powered by BrainOS navigate autonomously, avoid obstacles, adapt to changing environments, manage data, generate reports, and seamlessly interact with human users and other robots. These core capabilities are all enabled by BrainOS, empowering robot builders to focus on product differentiation and greatly streamline time to market.

About Nilfisk:

Nilfisk is a leading global player within the professional cleaning industry. With more than 110 years of innovation experience, Nilfisk is dedicated to delivering reliable solutions and products of high quality that pave the way for a safer, more productive, and cleaner every day for millions of companies and private homes around the world. Nilfisk has its own sales companies in more than 40 countries, and its products are sold in more than 100 countries. Read more at www.nilfisk.com .

Nilfisk and connected autonomous cleaning solutions:

Nilfisk has a vision to lead intelligent cleaning and aim to offer customers a full portfolio of connected autonomous cleaning solutions with different cleaning purposes and services targeting a vast number of cleaning environments. Nilfisk expects up to 10% of the company's annual revenue to come from connected autonomous cleaning solutions within 4-5 years.

