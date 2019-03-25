The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) will Host its 146th Investment Conference at the Crowne Plaza Times Square Hotel New York, NY on March 25-26, 2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / This must-attend event provides unique opportunities for micro-cap and small-cap companies, both public and private and representing all industries, to meet industry groups who specialize in small and micro-cap companies. Presenting companies will have a formal presentation during the morning of Tuesday, March 26 to be followed by one-on-one meetings in the afternoon. We will also have educational speakers and panels, breakfast, lunch and cocktail events.

Due to our single track format, we have a limited number of presentation slots. For information on presenting companies click here http://nibanet.org/conferences/niba-march-25-26-2019-new-york-ny-conference. For information on presenting click here http://nibanet.org/present-2 or contact NIBA directly by calling 706-208-9620 or via email at emily@nibanet.org.

Attendees are Registered Investment Advisors, Private Equity Groups, Family Offices, Investment Bankers, Broker Dealers, Boutique Corp. Finance, Specialized Investment Brokerages, Venture Capital Groups, Fund Managers and industry service providers. Registration is available online here: http://nibanet.org/attend-2.

Our sponsors include: Access Wire, Banq, Carmel, Milazzo & DiChiara LLP, CFO Squad LLC, equities.com, FitzGerald Yap Kreditor LLP, Hanover International, Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC, RRBB Accountants & Advisors, and Sheppard Mullin. Corporate sponsorships are available. For information on sponsorship, please contact NIBA by calling 706-208-9620 or via email at emily@nibanet.org.

About National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)

Since 1982, the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community. We have hosted 145 investment conferences showcasing public and private companies seeking access to the financial industry. Our network has raised over $15 billion and is responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. Our network is made up of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $78 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.nibanet.org. You can also follow NIBA on Twitter @NIBAnet and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NIBAnet.

