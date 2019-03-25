Brüssel (ots) -



- Querverweis: Bildmaterial ist abrufbar unter http://www.presseportal.de/bilder -



What advantages does the internal digital market have to offer to companies in the European Union? Can all EU citizens profit equally from a fair, open and secure digital environment? How can the innovative energy of the EU be preserved and strengthened? The digital revolution and the inherent technological innovations are not only permanently changing the economy, but also the everyday lives of some 500 million EU citizens. In the European Parliament elections taking place May 23-26, the challenges the bloc faces as a result of this process will play a central role.



Under the title "Migration and the Interior" the media service EUrVOTE (http://eurvote.eu) is making available a new theme package to the media, which editorial teams can incorporate into their coverage free of charge. The package includes an overview of the EU's current political agenda regarding digital change. It also provides up-to-date information on the topic of cybersecurity as well as several background reports, for example on the promotion of future research and innovation efforts in the EU. The package also features images and interactive graphics.



About EUrVote:



In the run-up to the European elections EUrVote publishes information packages under http://EUrVote.eu, which can be used by the media free of charge. Packages have already been released on the EU's history, the European elections, recent developments as well as the EU's environment and climate protection policy.



As the elections draw closer the service will be expanded with opinion surveys from all EU member states. As soon as the first vote projections appear, widgets will show all the results from the individual member states and the distribution of seats in the new EU Parliament. This content may also be incorporated by media in their internet services. The project is supported by the European Parliament.



Originaltext: EUreWAHL digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/133553 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_133553.rss2



Media contact:: EUrVote editorial office info@eurewahl.eu Tel.: +49-40-4113-32170