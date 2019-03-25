FDA Approval of New Version of GEMS Mobile ECG App Will Result in Growing Number of Partnerships with ECG Device Manufacturers

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2019) - CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (TSXV: EKG) ("CardioComm" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of consumer heart monitoring and electrocardiogram ("ECG") acquisition and management software solutions, announces the release of a new version of the Company's recently cleared US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") GEMS Mobile ECG app. The new version is branded as the GEMS Universal ECG ("GEMS Universal") and is capable of connecting with multiple manufacturer's consumer and prescription ECG devices sold globally.

The GEMS Universal ECG app allows users access to CardioComm's fee-for-use SMART Monitoring ECG reading service, through which they can request a review of their ECG(s) to confirm the presence or absence of arrhythmias. GEMS Universal will be available for a fee of $6 per month, which will include one free ECG triage. GEMS Universal will also be available under an annual fee of $69, with 12 free triage reports included. These reports may be requested at any time during a renewable one year subscription. CardioComm device partners will share in revenues generated from downloads of the app and from SMART Monitoring ECG readings.

GEMS Universal is a slimmed-down version of the Company's Health Canada-approved, FDA-cleared and CE Mark-certified, hospital-based Global ECG Management System (GEMSTM). GEMS Universal will be marketed for use with non-HeartCheck branded ECG devices, and will allow users the ability to generate unlimited, medical-grade ECG PDFs in near-real-time.

The first release of the GEMS Universal ECG is compatible with several OEM and private label devices, including those manufactured by Contec Medical Systems and BORSAM Biomedical Instruments. These manufacturers provide CardioComm with access to a global audience of ECG device users in regions where other companies have already established hardware sales.

The GEMS ECG Universal ECG app is scheduled to be available on the App Store and Google Play in April.

For further updates regarding GEMSTM Mobile ECG device partnerships please see the Company's websites at www.theheartcheck.com and www.cardiocommsolutions.com.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 certification, is HIPAA compliant and holds clearances from the European Union (CE Mark), the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).

