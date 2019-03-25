Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2019) - Pure Nickel Inc. (TSXV: NIC) (the "Company") announces it has signed an agreement with CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. ("CanAlaska") for the sale of the Company's Manibridge Property, Manitoba.

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement CanAlaska will issue the Company 300,000 shares and 100,000 2 year warrants exercisable at $0.28/share, and pay $25,000 to obtain 100% ownership of the Manibridge Property. The completion of the sale is subject to TSX Venture acceptance.

Mr. Russell, Pure Nickel's President and CEO stated, "We believe consolidating the Manibridge Mine claims with CanAlaska's adjacent claims creates an exploration property with great potential. We look forward to benefitting from the future strength of CanAlaska's shares and warrants as they continue to develop their uranium assets and build upon recent high-grade intercepts on the Manibridge North claims."

