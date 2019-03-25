Evzo.com, a Website that Connects Consumers to the Best Professionals in their Local Area, is Officially Launched

With the Help of Evzo.com, People Across the U.S. and Canada Can Find the Best Professional to Help with their Specific Needs

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / The founders of Evzo.com, a website that helps connect consumers from the United States and Canada with the best professionals in their local area, are pleased to announce the launch of their new and user-friendly website.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Evzo.com understand that when people need to find professionals like doctors, lawyers or contractors, calling friends and family members for referrals can be a very time consuming process. In addition, searching dozens of professional websites can also take hours, and can leave consumers feeling overwhelmed.

This knowledge inspired the founders to create and launch Evzo.com, and provide people from across the United States and Canada with a comprehensive and easy-to-navigate database of millions of professionals. From people who are looking for a doctor to help them with a health concern and those who would like to hire a lawyer to assist with a legal matter to people who would like to tackle some home improvements and are searching for contractors to call in their city, Evzo.com is a one-stop professional resource shop.

"Our team works relentlessly to update and expand a wide selection of experts from hundreds of sources and to provide you the best user experience," the spokesperson noted, adding that currently, Evzo.com is focusing on the health, legal and home improvement niches.

For example, for those who are looking for a doctor, Evzo.com will allow consumers to select from a comprehensive list of certified medical, dentistry and aesthetic professionals covered by their insurance plan, who are also conveniently located and accepting new patients.

Even through Evzo.com just recently launched, it is already creating quite a positive buzz with both consumers and professionals. Already, over 5 million professionals are listed on the website, and consumers can read over 1 million reviews of their services.

