Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2019) - MLI Marble Lending (CSE: MRBL) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Marble has developed a proprietary financial technology platform solution for lending, financial planning and referrals to primarily assist Canadians who are burdened with a consumer proposal.

The company provides qualified clients with the funds to discharge their consumer proposal which immediately results in a higher credit score on the client's credit bureau report. Going forward, as Marble reports client loan payments to the credit bureau on a monthly basis, the client sees additional improvement in their credit score.

If a person remained in a consumer proposal and continued to make the designated payments against this amount, rather than obtain a loan from Marble to discharge it, their credit status would continue to show as an undischarged consumer proposal until it was fully discharged, which could take up to 5 years depending on their payment terms. During this time, a person would not be able to rebuild their credit score as quickly or effectively as with discharging their consumer proposal through a loan from Marble.

Marble has developed a one-stop online lending and credit rebuilding solution by combining its proprietary, scalable, loan application and debt management platform with a fund management business model for discharging of Consumer Proposals and credit rebuilding.

