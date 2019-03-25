Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2019) - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Headquartered in Miami, Florida and operating under the brand Knox Medical, the company through its subsidiaries operates 4 cultivation facilities and 11 dispensaries across Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico and Pennsylvania, with licensing pending in Michigan.

Through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary in Ontario, Canada, the company has applied for a license from Health Canada to produce dried marijuana, marijuana plants, fresh marijuana, processed oil and finished products at its property near Grimsby, Ontario and to sell such marijuana products within Canada. In Colombia, the company has obtained licenses for the cultivation, production, research and development, including the development and operation of a seed bank, domestic sales and export of medical cannabis in oil form.

Jose Hidalgo, CEO, stated: "We are excited to share this milestone with our employees and investors who have supported our vision to become a leading medical cannabis company. We are a patient-centric company, investing heavily in developing top-quality medicine and implementing cutting-edge research, while providing our customers with unparalleled care at our state-of-the-art dispensaries. We are focused on the rapid deployment of our retail operations in our home state of Florida as well as further development of the other markets in our portfolio. Our track record of achievement in every market where we operate positions us strongly for success on the Canadian Securities Exchange."

The company recently closed its IPO, raising gross proceeds of US$53,072,000 from the placement of 26,536,000 units priced at $2.00, including the over-allotment of 536,000 units, with each unit consisting of one share and one-half a warrant, with the full warrant exercisable at US$2.40 for 24 months. The units were sold by Paradigm Capital and Canaccord Genuity.

