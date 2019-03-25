Odfjell SE: Annual report 2018

Odfjell SE today published its annual report for 2018.

Contents include:

Review of the financial performance for Odfjell SE and the Odfjell Group

The Board of Directors' report

Shareholder information

Business reviews from Odfjell Tankers and Odfjell Terminals

Introduction to Odfjell SE's sustainability strategy

Please find the report enclosed. Hard copies of the report will be distributed upon request by contacting media@odfjell.com.

For more information, visit Odfjell.com.





Contact:

Bjørn Kristian Røed

Manager Investor Relations & Research

E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com

Tel: +47 55 27 47 33



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment