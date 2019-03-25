sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Odfjell SE: Annual report 2018

Odfjell SE today published its annual report for 2018.

Contents include:

  • Review of the financial performance for Odfjell SE and the Odfjell Group
  • The Board of Directors' report
  • Shareholder information
  • Business reviews from Odfjell Tankers and Odfjell Terminals
  • Introduction to Odfjell SE's sustainability strategy

Please find the report enclosed. Hard copies of the report will be distributed upon request by contacting media@odfjell.com.

For more information, visit Odfjell.com.

Contact:
Bjørn Kristian Røed
Manager Investor Relations & Research
E-mail: bkr@odfjell.com
Tel: +47 55 27 47 33


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Odfjell SE_Annual report 2018 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e64384df-31da-45b9-9487-47c66482ac7d)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)