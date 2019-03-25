SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Service Fulfillment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005306/en/

Global Service Fulfillment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The fiercely competitive supply market of the telecom industry is compelling service providers to invest in the service fulfillment solutions that can minimize their time-to-market for new services and minimize their OPEX. The current market trends indicate favorable category growth during the forecast period. However, buyers will have to combat spiraling category prices which are the results of a highly saturated service fulfillment supply market. Such nature of the market gives the supplier the liberty to bring dynamism in the category pricing at their own will. Download the free sample of this service fulfillment market intelligence report here!

The US will witness a high degree of category adoption to cater to the growing need for better wireless connectivity following the proliferation of internet-enabled devices and the availability of unlimited data plans for mobile users. Buyers from the telecom sector in North America and Europe are focusing on retaining their existing customers rather than acquiring newer subscribers. This is creating the need to improve its network connectivity which is expected to drive the demand for service fulfillment solutions in the regions.

This service fulfillment procurement research report offers comprehensive coverage of the factors influencing the pricing strategies across various regions and helps buyers to identify opportunities for cost savings. To help buyers procure the at cost-effective rates, an analysis of the pricing strategies, insights into supplier selection criteria, and procurement best practices are also offered in this report. Not what you are looking for? Request for personalization of this service fulfillment procurement research report.

"Buyers are advised to acquire a detailed cost structure break-up from the service providers which will allow them the visibility on the avenues to save costs," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This service fulfillment market intelligence report has highlighted the following cost drivers to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Strategic engagement with service providers is key to cost optimization

Increase in labor cost is a crucial cause of concern for buyers and service providers

Purchase the full market intelligence report to know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing and transportation category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Service fulfillment

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our service fulfillment procurement research report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for various categories. Now access the latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global E-Commerce Logistics Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Moving Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005306/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us