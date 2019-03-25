A unit of Shunfeng International Clean Energy (SFCE) has agreed to sell PV manufacturing assets to Asia Pacific Resources Development Investment for RMB 3 billion ($447 million).Group subsidiary Shunfeng Photovoltaic Holdings will sell Jiangsu Shunfeng Photovoltaic Technology - the parent of PV module supplier Wuxi Suntech Power - to Asia Pacific Resources Development Investment, which is owned by Hong Kong tycoon Kin Ming Cheng. However, some production assets that Shunfeng Photovoltaic Holding plans to sell are currently held under another wholly owned SFCE unit, Jiangsu Shunfeng Electricity ...

