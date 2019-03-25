BOC Group is a Leader in EA and one of the 12 most significant global EAMS providers!

BOC Group, the leading global provider of Enterprise Management Solutions, announced today that it has been recognized as a "Leader" in The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q1 2019 report. Evaluated against 35 rigorous criteria, BOC Group's EA suite ADOIT received the highest possible scores in 16 of them, including customer satisfaction, innovation agenda criteria and many others!

Christoph Moser, ADOIT product manager, comments on this accomplishment by saying:

"We see this achievement as an affirmation of our unwavering position as a front-runner in the EA industry and a direct reflection of the strength, depth and breadth we have incorporated across all aspects of our comprehensive, user-centric EA offering and portfolio in the last years."

Moser continues: "For us, this recognition is hard-earned and well deserved. But more importantly, we believe it further proves our strategy, relentless commitment to our customers, and continued mission to enable organizations and teams of all sizes achieve better alignment and consistent growth in their EA and IT Management initiatives. We look forward to continuing on this path and delivering an even better and stronger offering and value proposition for our customers in the years to come!"

The Business Transformation Suite ADOIT supports customers worldwide in the digital transformation of their enterprise, facilitates alignment of their business and IT, and helps generate value through analysing dependencies between organizational assets.

BOC Group recommends all interested parties to request a Free Live-Demo, to discover the full potential of its EA suite ADOIT, or to reach out to request a complimentary copy of the report.

*The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q1 2019, Forrester Research, Inc., March 5, 2019

About the BOC Group

BOC Group develops software products and services for effective and extensive management of all capabilities and assets within your organization. The company puts a strong emphasis on improving Process Management and Enterprise Architecture capabilities as well as facilitating better Governance and Compliance.

ADOIT global customers include, among others, Allianz, PostFinance, Raiffeisen Bank, Vienna International Airport and Volksbank Wien.

