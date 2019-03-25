sprite-preloader
25.03.2019 | 14:34
Neonode Signs Convergence to Sell zForce Sensor Modules in North America

Convergence's nationwide consortium of Sales Reps and FAEs will offer regional sales and distribution of Neonode's products throughout the US.

SAN JOSE, California, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), the Optical Interactive Sensing Technology Company, announced today that Convergence Promotions LLC will act as Neonode's North American sales and marketing partner to the industrial, medical, aerospace, military, robotics and consumer markets.

This partnership will help Neonode deliver on its strategy of providing Neonode sensor modules to a wide range of customers, by providing a nationwide consortium of sales reps and FAE support throughout North America. Neonode's product lineup is qualified for use in the most rugged and demanding environments and addresses both touch and mid-air gesture applications.

"We're excited to partner with Convergence as we focus our combined energies to serve a broader range of customers with industry-leading touch sensing solutions. Convergence is well positioned to communicate our value proposition on a massive scale", said Håkan Person, President of Neonode.

Glenn ImObersteg, President of Convergence, states "Our business is to bring new manufacturers to our customers. Neonode offers the feature set and price point that many of our customers have been requesting. Additionally, our initial customers have provided positive feedback on the quality of Neonode's products."

Convergence's nationwide consortium of sales reps and FAEs will work in concert with Digi-Key to offer regional sales and distribution throughout the US. For a detailed map of the North American Neonode Sales Rep nearest you, go to www.convergencesales.com or www.neonode.com

For more information, please contact:

Convergence Contact
Glenn ImObersteg
glenn@convergencepromotions.com

Neonode Contact
Bengt Edlund
bengt@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-signs-convergence-to-sell-zforce-sensor-modules-in-north-america,c2771381

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/2771381/1013041.pdf

PDF


© 2019 PR Newswire