Smartrac Technology Group, a global market leader in RFID and sensor products, today announced that it fully complies with the requirements defined in the 'Buy American' Act by delivering RFID and sensor products that are manufactured in its state-of-the-art facility in Fletcher, North Carolina.

Smartrac's Fletcher factory and distribution facility is the only large-scale, high-volume RFID inlay and tag production and customization center in the United States. Therefore, Smartrac is able to supply a broad range of RFID transponders that are considered "domestic end products" that must be manufactured in the United States under the "Buy American" executive order issued in April 2017, reinforced in January 2019.

The company's facility in Fletcher has been operational since 2005 and is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified to produce a wide variety of high-quality RFID and sensor products using environmentally friendly manufacturing methods and materials. Furthermore, it is continually expanding to serve a growing demand for RFID products and sensors within major markets.

Smartrac's Fletcher facility also provides high volume contract-manufacturing and product customization services for large US-based enterprises. Moreover, the capacity, streamlined processes, and operational efficiency of this facility enables Smartrac to offer long-term contracts with very competitive pricing, American quality and reliability as well as security and convenience.

"We are pleased that Smartrac has the only high-volume RFID inlay and tag production center in the United States, and we take great pride that our Fletcher facility continues to provide strategic value to a fast-growing number of enterprises," said Amir Mobayen, Chief Revenue Officer of Smartrac. "We will continue optimizing this center to even better support customer projects, offering peace-of-mind quality and standards as a domestic supplier."

Prospects and customers are welcome to learn more about our RFID inlay and tag production center in Fletcher, North Carolina, or if they would like to take a tour of the factory as part of their search for the right domestic manufacturer for RFID and sensor products.

About Smartrac:

Smartrac is a global market leader in RFID products and IoT solutions, providing both ready-made and customized offerings. We make products smart, and enable businesses to digitize, identify, authenticate, track and complement products and solutions. Our portfolio is used in a wide array of applications such as animal identification, automation, automotive, brand protection, customer experience, industry, library and media management, logistics, retail, supply chain management and many more. Leveraging our global Research Development Centers, production and sales network, and IoT solutions platform Smart Cosmos, we embed intelligence into physical products, empowering the ecosystem of connected things. Smartrac has its registered headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.smartrac-group.com, follow Smartrac on Twitter or sign up for a quarterly newsletter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005397/en/

Contacts:

Smartrac Technology Group

Karin Fabri

Head of Corporate Communications Marketing

Phone: +31 203 050 150

Email: media.relations@smartrac-group.com