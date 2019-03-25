Gaming Innovation Group Inc. Commences Trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 26 March 2019

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) hereby announces that Nasdaq Stockholm has today approved GiG's application for admission to trading of the GiG share on Nasdaq Stockholm. The first day of trading is tomorrow, Tuesday 26 March 2019. The GiG share will from this date be dual-listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Oslo Børs with the same ISIN code: US36467X2062.

GiG is a technology company which provides products and services across the major parts of the value chain of the iGaming industry and has been listed on Oslo Børs (the Oslo Stock Exchange) since 2005. The ticker code for the GiG share on Oslo Børs is "GIG", the ticker code for the GiG share on Nasdaq Stockholm will be "GIGSEK". The trading currency for the shares listed on Nasdaq Stockholm will be Swedish kronor (SEK).

CEO of GiG, Robin Reed says, "GiG is delighted to announce that Nasdaq Stockholm has approved our company for listing with first day of trading tomorrow. Stockholm is the hub and centre of excellence for the iGaming industry, this will put the company closer to its peer group with increased visibility in the market. We have many shareholders in Sweden and look forward to welcoming existing and new shareholders to join us on Nasdaq Stockholm."

GiG and ABG Sundal Collier ASA (ABG) have, in connection to this listing, signed a market making agreement. The agreement, which will commence on the first day of trading, aims at supporting orderly trading conditions and a minimum threshold of liquidity for GiG shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The agreement is effective for an indefinite period until terminated by either party.

According to the agreement, ABG will provide GiG shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with a maximum spread between the bid and offer price of 4%, with calculation based on the bid quotation. On each trading day, ABG undertakes to submit bids and offers in the GiG share into the trading system of Nasdaq Stockholm for a minimum of 85% of trading hours, inclusive of the auction procedures applicable to the shares.

In connection to the listing, GiG has prepared a Company Description in accordance with Chapter 2, Section 7 of the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:1980) (Sw. lag (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument) and available on the GiG website: www.gig.com.

For further information, please contact:

Tore Formo

Group CFO

tore@gig.com

Anna-Lena Åström

Head of IR & Corporate Communications

anna.lena@gig.com

+356-796-998-48

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. GiG operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

