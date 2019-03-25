Social Life Network, Inc: MjLink.com to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 4th

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / MjLink.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Social Life Network, Inc. (OTCQB: WDLF), announced that George Jage, President, and Ken Tapp, CEO, will present live at the April 4th Virtual Investor Conference.

Mr. Jage and Mr. Tapp will deliver a corporate presentation to discuss the user growth of their international social networks, the launch of their new division in the cannabis event space, and their plan to take MjLink.com, Inc. public in 2019.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. Details for accessing the online event will be provided on the company website, on March 29th, 2019.

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network, Inc. is an artificial intelligence and blockchain powered social network and e-commerce technology company based in Denver Colorado. Founded in January of 2013, the company builds niche industry social networks to service the millions of business professionals and consumers in the International Cannabis industry, Real Estate industry, and many sports verticals that include Tennis, Soccer, Hunting and Fishing.

For more information, visit https://www.SocialNetwork.ai

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

