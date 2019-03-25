Murchison Minerals Ltd.: Murchison Further Increases Land Holdings at Brabant Lake, Sk.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV: MUR) is pleased to announce that it has added another 45.9 km2 of mineral land holdings located to the east and contiguous to its wholly-owned Zn/Cu/Ag Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit located in north-central Saskatchewan. The Company has quadrupled the project area over the past 4 months. Murchison now controls 324 km2 of mineral claims over a strike length of approximately 38 km. Recent geological analysis of available archived data led Murchison to stake new claims based on the presence of Cu/Zn/Ag/Co/Ni/Hg lake sediments anomalies. Earlier staking (see January 10 and February 25, 2019 press releases) was based on covering favorable geological horizons; multiple known mineralized showings and identified geophysical conductors and their potential extensions.

As stated in the press release dated February 25, 2019, the final report on the airborne survey completed in early January by Geotech Ltd.'s Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Max) geophysical system is expected in the near term. A number of these EM conductors identified in the VTEM survey share similar characteristics with those registered over the wholly-owned Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit where a resource of 2.1 million tonnes averaging 9.98% Zn equivalent in the indicated category and 7.6 million tonnes averaging 6.29% Zn equivalent in the inferred category has already been identified. Previous studies on the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit concluded that it lies in a similar geological setting and is of the same age as the Flin Flon and Lynn Lake VMS mining camps in Manitoba. The Company plans to follow up with a field-prospecting program starting late spring 2019.

About the Brabant-McKenzie Project:

The Brabant-McKenzie project is located 175 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and approximately 3 kilometres from the community of Brabant Lake. The area is accessed year-round via provincial Highway 102 and is serviced by grid power. The project consists of one mining lease, which hosts the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit, and additional mineral claims totalling 324 km2, which cover approximately 38 kilometres of strike length over favourable geological horizons, multiple known mineralized showings and identified geophysical conductors.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: MUR)

Murchison is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant-McKenzie zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in the HPM nickel-copper-cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison currently has 44.7 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com.

Jean-Charles Potvin, President and CEO Tel: (416) 350-3776 info@murchisonminerals.com

