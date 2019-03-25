Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2019) - Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN) (OTCQB: WLDFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of the Pure and Pure Plus tinctures to the Company's CBD+ Wellness line of products.

Pure and Pure Plus tinctures are formulated with hemp-derived CBD, milk thistle and hemp seed oil to provide relief from inflammation and support healthy liver and heart function. Based on the success of Wildflower's existing tinctures, hemp seed oil has been added to the new offering for the optimal ratio of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. The solvent-free formulations can be taken sublingually via a dropper or used in food and beverage preparation.

This product launch is part of Wildflower's ongoing product development efforts to meet the wholesale and retail customer demands for its high-quality offerings. Wildflower will continue to expand its CBD+ lineup.

The CBD+ Wellness line offers all-natural, plant-based alternatives for consumers' daily wellness regimes. These products combine the natural healing properties of hemp-derived CBD with other synergistic plant-based ingredients for added effect.

William MacLean, CEO of Wildflower Brands, says, "Consumers are drawn to Wildflower because of the effectiveness and range of options available in our product lineup. The strong brand loyalty of Wildflower customers reflects the time and resources invested in our pipeline of products."

The Pure and Pure Plus tinctures will be available at buywildflower.com and to retailers beginning March 26, 2019.

ABOUT WILDFLOWER

Wildflower Brands is a Vancouver-based company developing and designing brands that focus on plant-based health and wellness products.

All of our brands work in synergy toward the goal of becoming a global wellness leader.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the marijuana industry in general such as operational risks in growing; competition; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and government regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

