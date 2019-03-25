On request of Gaming Innovation Group Inc., company registration number 2309086, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from March 26, 2019. The company is also listed on Oslo Stock Exchange. The company has 90,005,626 shares as per today's date. Short Name: GIGSEK ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 90,005,626 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: US36467X2062 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 170080 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 750,000 EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 9000 Technology ---------------------------------- Supersector code: 9500 Technology ---------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.