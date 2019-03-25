DJ DGAP-HV: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 26.04.2019 in Luxemburg mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG

Dow Jones hat von EQS/DGAP eine Zahlung für die Verbreitung dieser Pressemitteilung über sein Netzwerk erhalten.

DGAP-News: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. / Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 26.04.2019 in Luxemburg mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG 2019-03-25 / 15:02 Bekanntmachung gemäß §121 AktG, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. 4, rue Jean Monnet, 2180 Luxembourg, Luxembourg Registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under registration number B 199780 Luxembourg, March 2019 CONVENING NOTICE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE SHAREHOLDERS The management board (the *Management Board*) of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (the *Company*) hereby convenes all shareholders to the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the *Meeting*), which shall be held: on 26 April 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CEST at Alvisse Parc Hotel, 120, Route d'Echternach, L-1453 Luxembourg in accordance with articles 9 and 10.1 of the articles of association of the Company (the *Articles*). I. *Quorum* The amendments of the Articles proposed under items 9 and 10 of the below agenda being extraordinary matters, article 10.2 of the Articles requires a quorum of presence or representation of at least one half of the share capital of the Company at the Meeting. In the event that this quorum is not met, agenda items regarding an amendment of the Articles will be dropped. The agenda items are adopted by a simple majority of the votes expressed by the shareholders duly present or represented, except with regard to agenda items 9 and 10, for which a majority of 66.67% of the votes expressed by the shareholders duly present or represented shall apply. II. *Agenda* 01 *Presentation of the stand-alone annual accounts of the Company for the financial year 2018, of the approved consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2018 as well as the management report for the financial year 2018* The supervisory board of the Company (the *Supervisory Board*) has not made any comments to the stand-alone annual accounts or the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2018 as drawn up by the Management Board (the *Financial Statements*). The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Meeting to approve the Financial Statements and the report of the independent auditor relating thereto, in accordance with article 461-7 of the Luxembourg act on commercial companies dated 10 August 1915, as amended (the *Companies Act*). 02 *Acknowledgement of the profit of the Company made with respect to the financial year 2018 and allocation to the legal reserve* The Management Board proposes that the Meeting acknowledges that the Company made a profit with respect to the financial year 2018 in an aggregate amount of EUR 41,558,273.58 (the *Profit*). The Management Board proposes that the Meeting resolves to (i) set off the Profit against the losses carried forward from the previous financial year, (ii) subsequently allocate an amount of EUR 65,578.05 out of the balance to the legal reserve of the Company, in accordance with article 461-1 of the Companies Act, and (iii) carry forward the balance of profits in an aggregate amount of EUR 35,981,685.53 to the next financial year. 03 *Distribution out of the freely distributable reserves of the Company* The Management Board proposes that the Meeting resolves to approve a distribution out of the freely distributable reserves of the Company in an aggregate amount of EUR 53,386,042.50 (corresponding to EUR 2.50 per issued share of the Company), to the shareholders of the Company (the *Distribution*). In view of a potential share buy-back program, the number of shares of the Company entitled to receive a distribution could decrease in the period up to the date on which the proposed resolution on the Distribution is passed, in which case the amount of the Distribution per issued share of the Company shall remain at EUR 2.50, but the existing proposed Distribution resolution shall automatically be adjusted accordingly, to reflect the decrease in the aggregate Distribution amount. The approved Distribution shall be payable within 3 business days as of the Meeting. 04 *Discharge (* _quitus_ *) to each of the members of the Management Board for the financial year 2018* The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Meeting to grant discharge (_quitus_) to the present and past members of the Management Board for the performance of their duties as members of the Management Board for, and in connection with, the financial year 2018, except for Dr Michael Bütter, who shall not be granted such discharge (_quitus_). 05 *Discharge (* _quitus_ *) to each of the members of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2018* The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Meeting to grant discharge (_quitus_) to the members of the Supervisory Board for the performance of their duties as members of the Supervisory Board for, and in connection with, the financial year 2018. 06 *Appointment of a new member of the supervisory board* The Management Board proposes to the Meeting to appoint Mr Jon Lurie, residing in London, England, as a new member of the Supervisory Board of the Company for a term of office ending after the annual general meeting of the Company which will be held in 2021. Further information about the proposed candidate is available on the homepage at www.corestate-capital.com under 'Investor Relations' and 'Annual General Meeting' and will be available for inspection during the Meeting. A curriculum vitae for the proposed candidate, providing information about his relevant knowledge, skills and experience, together with a list of relevant activities besides the Supervisory Board position forming the subject of this election, is attached as Schedule 1 to this convening notice. 07 *Appointment of the independent auditor (* _cabinet de révision agréé_ *) for the financial year 2019* The Supervisory Board proposes to the Meeting to appoint Ernst & Young SA, represented by partner Pavel Nesvedov, as independent auditor (_cabinet de révision agréé_) for the stand-alone annual accounts and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year 2019, and to grant power and authority to the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to enter into the relevant agreement (in accordance with market standards) with Ernst & Young SA. 08 *Authorisation to the Management Board to buy back shares of the Company* The Management Board proposes to the Meeting to grant all powers to the Management Board to buy back shares of the Company for a period of 5 years following the date of the present Meeting. The Management Board proposes that the Meeting resolves that the aggregate nominal amount of the shares of the Company which may be acquired may not exceed 10% of the aggregate nominal amount of the issued share capital of the Company from time to time, at the date of exercise of the present authorisation. In each individual case, the buyback is to be conducted, at the choice of the Management Board, (i) through the stock exchange or (ii) by means of a purchase offer addressed to all shareholders: (i) To the extent that the buyback is conducted through the stock exchange, the repurchase price per share (excluding any ancillary buyback costs and without any tax gross-up obligation) paid by the Company may not exceed or fall short of, by more than 10%, of the volume-weighted average of the auction closing prices of shares of the same class of the Company in Xetra trading (or a functionally comparable successor system to the Xetra system) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three exchange trading days before the respective commitment to acquire. (ii) To the extent that the buyback is conducted through a purchase offer addressed to all shareholders (the *Offer*), the repurchase price per

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2019 10:02 ET (14:02 GMT)

share (excluding any ancillary buyback costs and without any tax gross-up obligation) offered and paid by the Company may not exceed or fall short of by more than 10% of the volume-weighted average of the auction closing prices of shares of the same class of the Company in Xetra trading (or a functionally comparable successor system to the Xetra system) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three exchange trading days before the date of the publication of the Offer. In the event that a significant change in the share price occurs after the publication of the Offer, the Offer may be adjusted. In this case, the relevant reference period is the last exchange trading day before the date of the publication of the adjustment, and the 10%-limit for the exceeding or falling short shall be applied to this amount. In the event that an Offer is oversubscribed, the buyback may be conducted in accordance with the proportion of the shareholdings held by the tendering shareholders in relation to each other (shareholding quotas) or in accordance with the proportion of the tendered shares (tendering quotas). In addition, (i) in order to avoid calculational fractions of shares, rounding may be applied and (ii) a preferential acceptance of small numbers of shares (up to 50 tendered shares per shareholder) may be provided for. The Offer may also stipulate additional conditions. Any such acquired shares shall be held as treasury shares by the Company with their voting and dividend rights being suspended for an unlimited period of time and are available for distribution by the Management Board at its discretion (without applying a principle of equality among shareholders). The authorisation may be exercised, in compliance with statutory requirements, for any legally permissible purpose in the corporate interest of the Company. The currently existing authorisation to the Management Board to redeem shares of the Company resolved by the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company of 27 April 2018 is cancelled upon the new authorisation set out above becoming effective. 09 *Amendment of the list of prior consent matters included in the Articles* The Management Board proposes to the Meeting to amend the list of prior consent matters for the Supervisory Board and to consequently amend article 15 of the Articles, as set out in Schedule 2 to this convening notice. If approved, the amendments to article 15 of the Articles proposed here above shall be enacted by a Luxembourg notary in the course of the Meeting. 10 *Amendment of annual fees allocated to the members of the supervisory board* The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Meeting to increase the gross annual fee entitlements of the members of the Supervisory Board as follows: * an annual fee in a gross amount of EUR 150,000 for the chairman of the Supervisory Board; * an annual fee in a gross amount of EUR 100,000 for the deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board; * an annual fee in a gross amount of EUR 75,000 for each other member of the Supervisory Board; * an additional annual fee in a gross amount of EUR 15,000 for the chairman of the audit committee of the Company and the chairman of the nomination committee of the Company; * an additional fee in a gross amount of EUR 10,000 for the chairman of any other committee of the Company that may exist from time to time; and * an additional annual fee in a gross amount of EUR 5,000 for each other member of the audit committee of the Company, the nomination committee of the Company and any other committee of the Company that may exist from time to time, and to consequently amend article 18.5 of the Articles, as set out in Schedule 2 to this convening notice. If approved, the amendments to article 18.5 of the Articles proposed here above shall be enacted by a Luxembourg notary in the course of the Meeting. III. *Total amount of shares* On the date of the convening of the Meeting, the Company's subscribed share capital equals EUR 1,601,581.55, represented by 21,354,417 shares without nominal value, all of which are fully paid up. Each share carries one vote. The total number of voting rights is therefore 21,354,417. In order to meet the quorum set out under item I., 10,677,209 shares of the Company must be present or represented at the Meeting. IV. *Available information and documentation* The following information is available on the Company's website under www.corestate-capital.com in the segment 'Investor Relations' > 'Corporate Governance' > 'Annual General Meeting' and at the Company's registered office in Luxembourg, as of the day of the publication of this convening notice: (i) full text of any document to be made available by the Company at the Meeting, including draft resolutions in relation to above agenda points to be adopted at the Meeting (i.e_. inter alia_ the annual report containing the 2018 annual accounts, the management report, the supervisory board report and the auditor reports on the stand alone and consolidated accounts); (ii) this convening notice including its Schedules; (iii) the total number of shares and attached voting rights issued by the Company as of the date of publication of this convening notice; (iv) the proxy form as further mentioned below; and (v) the correspondence voting form as further mentioned below. V. *Attendance* Each shareholder shall, on or before the Record Date (as defined below) indicate to the Company his/her/its intention to participate at the Meeting. The participation at the Meeting and the exercise of voting rights attached to the shares held by a shareholder is determined in relation to the number of shares held by each shareholder at 00:00 a.m. (CEST) on the 14th day prior to the Meeting (12 April 2019) (the *Record Date*). Shareholders must produce an attestation from their depository bank stating the number of shares held by the shareholder on the Record Date in order to be permitted to participate at the Meeting. Attestations must be received by Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (by fax or e-mail) on 20 April 2019 at 11:59 p.m. (CEST) at the latest, followed by the original by regular mail to: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. c/o Link Market Services GmbH Landshuter Allee 10 80637 Munich Germany fax: +49 (0)89 210 27-289 agm@linkmarketservices.de Attestation forms are available on the website of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. under www.corestate-capital.com in the segment 'Investor Relations' > 'Corporate Governance' > 'Annual General Meeting'. VI. *Representation* Shareholders may appoint a proxy holder in writing, who does not need to be a shareholder of the Company, to attend the Meeting on their behalf. In order for the proxy form to take effect, the Company must be provided with an attestation by the depository bank relating to the shareholder and proving his status as shareholder at the beginning of the annual general meeting of the Company at the latest. The duly completed and signed proxy form (by fax or e-mail) must be received by the Company on 20 April 2019 at 11:59 p.m. (CEST) at the latest, followed by the original by regular mail to the address mentioned under item V. (Attendance) above. Exercise of voting rights of shares in connection with proxy forms received after such date will not be possible. Proxy forms are available on the website of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. under www.corestate-capital.com in the segment 'Investor Relations' > 'Corporate Governance' > 'Annual General Meeting'. VII. *Vote by correspondence* Shareholders may also vote by correspondence by way of the attached form. Please note that such form must be fully completed, signed and sent back to the Company in _two originals_. Voting forms which do not specify how a vote shall be counted or if the vote is retained, are void (_nul_). Voting forms must in any event include an attestation from the depository bank stating the number of shares held by the shareholder on the Record Date (see V. Attendance) as attachment. The duly completed and signed voting forms (by fax or e-mail) must be received

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2019 10:02 ET (14:02 GMT)