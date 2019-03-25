

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Rock legend Scott Walker, the star among the popular American music band The Walker Brothers, died at the age of 76.



One of the most enigmatic and influential figures in rock history, Walker was also a producer and composer of uncompromising originality.



Walker's current record label, 4AD, announced his death. He is survived by his daughter, Lee, and his partner Beverly.



'From teen idol to cultural icon, Scott leaves to future generations a legacy of extraordinary music; a brilliant lyricist with a haunting singing voice, he has been one of the most revered innovators at the sharp end of creative music, whose influence on many artists has been freely acknowledged,' 4AD said in a statement.



Born as Noel Scott Engel in 1943, Walker began his career as a session bassist, and changed his name when he joined The Walker Brothers.



Formed in 1964, the band adopted the 'Walker Brothers' name as a show business touch even though the members were all unrelated.



Although it was a U.S. music band, The Walker Brothers had a better fan base in Britain, where hits like 'Make It Easy On Yourself' and 'The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore' attracted a following to rival that of The Beatles in its heydays.



After retreating from the limelight, Walker returned as a solo artist to release a string of critically acclaimed albums under 'Scott' series.



The Walker Brothers re-joined for their last album together in the late 1970's.



In 2017, BBC had paid tribute to Walker with a Proms concert at London's Royal Albert Hall.



