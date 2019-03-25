

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Congressional Democrat leaders say that Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report that President Donald Trump's campaign did not conspire with Russia during the 2016 election does not exonerate him.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded that the report be published in full.



Attorney General Bill Barr submitted a summary of Mueller's report findings to Congress on Sunday.



The special counsel did not find that any US person or Trump campaign official conspired or knowingly co-ordinated with Russia, the report says.



While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.



Immediately after the release of the summary, Trump claimed 'total exoneration.'



'No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT,' he tweeted.



However, Pelosi and Schumer said that Barr's letter 'raises as many questions as it answers' and called for access to the full report.



'Attorney General Barr's letter raises as many questions as it answers. The fact that Special Counsel Mueller's report does not exonerate the president on a charge as serious as obstruction of justice demonstrates how urgent it is that the full report and underlying documentation be made public without any further delay,' they said in a joint statement.



'Given Mr. Barr's public record of bias against the Special Counsel's inquiry, he is not a neutral observer and is not in a position to make objective determinations about the report,' according to the top congressional Democrats.



They said the president's statement that he is completely exonerated directly contradicts the words of Mueller and is not to be taken with any degree of credibility.



Congress requires the full report and the underlying documents so that the Committees can proceed with their independent work, including oversight and legislating to address any issues the Mueller report may raise, Pelosi and Schumer said in the statement.



