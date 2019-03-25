Richardson Electronics, Ltd. to Present at the Spring Investor Summit

LA FOX, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / Richardson Electronics, Ltd., (NASDAQ: RELL) will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on Tuesday, April 2 at 2:30 PM EST/11:30 AM PST. Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and CEO of Richardson Electronics, Ltd., will be presenting and meeting investors.

The presentation can be viewed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/29891 and will be available on Richardson Electronics website following the event.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place April 1st and 2nd in New York City at the Essex House. Investors may schedule one-on-one meetings with Richardson Electronics on both April 1 and 2.

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro-cap companies with high-level, institutional and retail investors. The event highlights the most compelling publicly traded companies under $5 billion in market cap across all sectors. The conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1200 institutional and retail investors, 2000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and an assortment of industry panels.

The event is free for qualified investors. To request free registration or for a list of participating companies, please visit www.springinvestorsummit.com or contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

For Details Contact:

Wendy Diddell

EVP and COO

Phone: (630) 208-2323

40W267 Keslinger Road

PO Box 393

LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA

(630) 208-2200 | Fax: (630) 208-2550

