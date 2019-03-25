The "Western Europe Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Total Service Revenue for Telecoms and pay-TV services in Western Europe will Amount to EUR272 billion in 2023

The researcher expect that total revenue growth in the telecoms market in Western Europe will continue, driven by fixed broadband (FBB) revenue growth. Fixed broadband penetration will increase further and operators' focus on the roll-out of next-generation access (NGA) networks will contribute to higher broadband revenue. However, fixed broadband ASPU will remain stable in most countries in the region. In this report, we examine operator strategies and country-specific topic and provide recommendations for mobile and fixed operators in Western Europe.

This report provides:

A 5-year forecast of more than 330 mobile and fixed KPIs for Western Europe, as a whole and for 16 key countries

An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries

An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison

A summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.

Key performance indicators

Connections

Mobile

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Prepaid, contract

2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

Smartphone

non-smartphone

Fixed

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up

Narrowband voice, VoBB

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other

Fixed and mobile voice traffic

Outgoing minutes, MoU

Revenue

Mobile

Service, retail

Prepaid, contract

Handset, mobile broadband, IoT

Handset voice, messaging, data

Fixed

Service, retail

Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services

DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other

Mobile ARPU

SIMs, handset

Prepaid, contract

Handset voice, data

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary and recommendations

The telecoms market in Western Europe will grow modestly as markets saturate and because mobile revenue growth is limited

The economic outlook for Western Europe has improved, but retail revenue growth will be limited or negative across the region

Geographical coverage: the majority of fixed broadband connections in Western Europe will use NGA technologies by 2023

Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets

Key recommendations for telecoms operators

Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison

Market context: there is limited scope for increased penetration in Western Europe (with a few exceptions); revenue growth must come from higher ASPU

Key mergers, acquisitions and market entries

Key drivers at a glance for each Western Europe market

Market overview: the overall telecoms revenue outlook remains flat; increased fixed broadband penetration and business services are the main drivers of revenue growth

Mobile: 4G/LTE take-up will continue to drive growth in mobile data usage, but ARPU will remain flat during the forecast period

Mobile: mobile penetration will decline gradually in most countries as the contract share of connections increases and replacement cycles lengthen

Mobile: ARPU is noticeably higher in the two non-EU countries in WE, where the incumbents have a high market share

Mobile: 5G spectrum auctions and launches of 5G services will be an important part of operators' activity in Western Europe during the forecast period

Fixed: broadband household penetration will increase further and NGA technologies will account for most broadband connections

Fixed: broadband penetration in most countries is nearing saturation; regional penetration growth will be driven by activity in Italy, Portugal and Spain

Fixed: ASPU will remain flat in most of markets, and only two non-EU countries will have significantly higher ASPU during the forecast period

Fixed: fixed broadband revenue growth will continue, driven by increasing coverage and the demand for high-speed broadband

Business services: revenue from legacy services will decline, and operators will need to offer a broader range of services to sustain enterprise revenue

IoT: the IoT sector is an important area of growth in Western Europe, as operators seek alternative revenue streams

Pay TV: revenue growth for IPTV and OTT video services will remain strong

Individual country forecasts

France: competition between operators will hamper fixed revenue growth despite strong investment in NGA roll-outs

France: 5G will launch commercially in 2020, with adoption growing reasonably quickly and causing a drop in the number of 4G connections

France: ARPU will remain mostly constant during the forecast period despite strong investment in mobile and fixed services

France: forecast changes

Germany: the number of fixed voice connections will continue to decline, which will negatively affect total telecoms revenue

Germany: Deutsche Telekom's investments in upgrading ADSL lines will lead to substantial growth in the number of VDSL lines

Germany: there will be significant technological improvements in both the mobile and fixed segments, but this will have a limited impact on revenue

Germany: forecast changes

Italy: both the mobile and fixed markets will remain highly competitive

Italy: operators are aiming to launch 5G services by late 2019/early 2020; in the fixed market, coverage and take-up of fibre will grow significantly

Italy: established MNOs are aiming to ease the pressure on price; investment in fibre networks will lead to growth in fixed broadband connectivity

Italy: forecast changes

Spain: moderate growth of service revenue will be driven by an increase in NGA-based broadband revenue

Spain: operators' focus on rolling out FTTP/B will help to maintain high levels of fixed broadband ASPU during the forecast period

Spain: operators will focus on 5G deployments and on the further increase of fibre broadband coverage

Spain: forecast changes

UK: revenue growth has slowed as opportunities for service enrichment have dwindled

UK: mobile ARPU will continue to grow modestly despite strong traffic growth; fixed broadband ASPU growth will be driven by NGA take-up

UK: the regulator is encouraging operators to roll out full fibre FTTP connectivity, and this will lead to a transformation of the broadband market

UK: forecast changes

Methodology

Forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge

Examples of forecast input drivers

Key drivers at a glance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bmkxqg/western_europe?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005533/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks