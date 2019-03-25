The "Western Europe Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Total Service Revenue for Telecoms and pay-TV services in Western Europe will Amount to EUR272 billion in 2023
The researcher expect that total revenue growth in the telecoms market in Western Europe will continue, driven by fixed broadband (FBB) revenue growth. Fixed broadband penetration will increase further and operators' focus on the roll-out of next-generation access (NGA) networks will contribute to higher broadband revenue. However, fixed broadband ASPU will remain stable in most countries in the region. In this report, we examine operator strategies and country-specific topic and provide recommendations for mobile and fixed operators in Western Europe.
This report provides:
- A 5-year forecast of more than 330 mobile and fixed KPIs for Western Europe, as a whole and for 16 key countries
- An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries
- An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
- A summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.
Key performance indicators
Connections
Mobile
- Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
- Prepaid, contract
- 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
- Smartphone
- non-smartphone
Fixed
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up
- Narrowband voice, VoBB
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, 5G, other
Fixed and mobile voice traffic
- Outgoing minutes, MoU
Revenue
Mobile
- Service, retail
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset, mobile broadband, IoT
- Handset voice, messaging, data
Fixed
- Service, retail
- Voice, broadband, IPTV, dial-up, business services
- DSL, FTTP/B, cable, BFWA, other
Mobile ARPU
- SIMs, handset
- Prepaid, contract
- Handset voice, data
Key Topics Covered:
Executive summary and recommendations
- The telecoms market in Western Europe will grow modestly as markets saturate and because mobile revenue growth is limited
- The economic outlook for Western Europe has improved, but retail revenue growth will be limited or negative across the region
- Geographical coverage: the majority of fixed broadband connections in Western Europe will use NGA technologies by 2023
- Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets
- Key recommendations for telecoms operators
- Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison
- Market context: there is limited scope for increased penetration in Western Europe (with a few exceptions); revenue growth must come from higher ASPU
- Key mergers, acquisitions and market entries
- Key drivers at a glance for each Western Europe market
- Market overview: the overall telecoms revenue outlook remains flat; increased fixed broadband penetration and business services are the main drivers of revenue growth
- Mobile: 4G/LTE take-up will continue to drive growth in mobile data usage, but ARPU will remain flat during the forecast period
- Mobile: mobile penetration will decline gradually in most countries as the contract share of connections increases and replacement cycles lengthen
- Mobile: ARPU is noticeably higher in the two non-EU countries in WE, where the incumbents have a high market share
- Mobile: 5G spectrum auctions and launches of 5G services will be an important part of operators' activity in Western Europe during the forecast period
- Fixed: broadband household penetration will increase further and NGA technologies will account for most broadband connections
- Fixed: broadband penetration in most countries is nearing saturation; regional penetration growth will be driven by activity in Italy, Portugal and Spain
- Fixed: ASPU will remain flat in most of markets, and only two non-EU countries will have significantly higher ASPU during the forecast period
- Fixed: fixed broadband revenue growth will continue, driven by increasing coverage and the demand for high-speed broadband
- Business services: revenue from legacy services will decline, and operators will need to offer a broader range of services to sustain enterprise revenue
- IoT: the IoT sector is an important area of growth in Western Europe, as operators seek alternative revenue streams
- Pay TV: revenue growth for IPTV and OTT video services will remain strong
Individual country forecasts
- France: competition between operators will hamper fixed revenue growth despite strong investment in NGA roll-outs
- France: 5G will launch commercially in 2020, with adoption growing reasonably quickly and causing a drop in the number of 4G connections
- France: ARPU will remain mostly constant during the forecast period despite strong investment in mobile and fixed services
- France: forecast changes
- Germany: the number of fixed voice connections will continue to decline, which will negatively affect total telecoms revenue
- Germany: Deutsche Telekom's investments in upgrading ADSL lines will lead to substantial growth in the number of VDSL lines
- Germany: there will be significant technological improvements in both the mobile and fixed segments, but this will have a limited impact on revenue
- Germany: forecast changes
- Italy: both the mobile and fixed markets will remain highly competitive
- Italy: operators are aiming to launch 5G services by late 2019/early 2020; in the fixed market, coverage and take-up of fibre will grow significantly
- Italy: established MNOs are aiming to ease the pressure on price; investment in fibre networks will lead to growth in fixed broadband connectivity
- Italy: forecast changes
- Spain: moderate growth of service revenue will be driven by an increase in NGA-based broadband revenue
- Spain: operators' focus on rolling out FTTP/B will help to maintain high levels of fixed broadband ASPU during the forecast period
- Spain: operators will focus on 5G deployments and on the further increase of fibre broadband coverage
- Spain: forecast changes
- UK: revenue growth has slowed as opportunities for service enrichment have dwindled
- UK: mobile ARPU will continue to grow modestly despite strong traffic growth; fixed broadband ASPU growth will be driven by NGA take-up
- UK: the regulator is encouraging operators to roll out full fibre FTTP connectivity, and this will lead to a transformation of the broadband market
- UK: forecast changes
Methodology
- Forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge
- Examples of forecast input drivers
- Key drivers at a glance


