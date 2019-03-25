Correction: Full names of ISIN SE0011614700 and SE0011614726 corrected. Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 3 bond loan(s) issued by Danske Bank A/S with effect from 2019-03-26. Last day of trading is set to 2022-03-16, 2024-03-14. The instrument(s) will be listed on STO Structured Products. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=715659