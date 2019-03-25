As from March 26, 2019, subscription units (UR) issued by Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until April 10, 2019. Instrument: Subscription units (UR) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: HDW UR B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012455004 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 171507 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ As from March 26, 2019, paid subscription units (BTU) issued by Hitech & Development Wireless Sweden Holding AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units (BTU) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: HDW BTU B ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012455012 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 171508 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 08-528 00 399.