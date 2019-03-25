

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European markets ended lower on Monday, with recent data from across the globe and an inverted U.S. yield curve fueling fears of a recession and sending stock prices lower.



Investors were also tracking news on Brexit and looking ahead to the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.



However, a report showing an unexpected rise in German consumer sentiment helped limit markets' losses.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.45%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. market ended notably lower, with its benchmark FTSE 100 losing 0.42%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 shed 0.15% and 0.18%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.15% down.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway and Turkey ended with sharp to moderate losses.



Czech Republic, Denmark, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine posted modest losses, while Russia ended slightly up.



German stock Bayer declined more than 3% following a rating downgrade from Bank of America Merrill Lynch.



Infineon and Covestro were the other prominent losers in the German DAX index. BMW, Lufthansa, Henkel, Deutsche Bank and BASF also ended weak.



RWE surged up 2.3%. Fresenius, Adidas and HeidelbergCement closed notably higher.



In the French market, STMicroElectronics declined nearly 4%. Peugeot, Carrefour, Renault, Capgemini, Atos, Publicis Groupe and Saint Gobain lost 1.4 to 2.8%, while Louis Vuitton, Air Liquide, Kering, Schneider Electric and Hermes International ended on a firm note.



In the UK market, shares of satellite maker Immarsat jumped 9% after the company said a private equity-led consortium agreed to buy the firm for $3.4 billion.



United Utilities, Pearson, Informa, Mondi, BAE Systems, ITV, Babcock International, WPP and Severn Trent lost 2 to 3%.



Fresnillo gained nearly 3%. Rio Tinto advanced by 1.6%. Coca Cola and Taylor Wimpey ended with modest gains.



In economic news from the zone, Germany's business confidence strengthened in March, after weakening in the previous six months, as businesses were more optimistic regarding the future and the economy's resilience, results of a key survey showed on Monday.



The ifo business confidence index rose to 99.6 from a revised 98.7 in February, data from the Munich-based Ifo Institute revealed. Economists had expected the reading to remain unchanged at February's original score of 98.5.



The ifo index rose for the first time since August 2018.



'The companies are somewhat more satisfied with their current business situation, and they are decidedly more optimistic regarding business in the coming six months,' the ifo Institute President Clemens Fuest said.



'The German economy is showing resilience.'



The expectations measure of the survey climbed to 95.6 from 93.8 in February. Economists had forecast a score of 94.



The current assessment index edged up to 103.8 from 103.4 in February. Economists had expected the index to ease to 102.9.



On Brexit, the European Union has offered an extension to the U.K. to the exit date, but it remains to be seen if Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal will gain the support of lawmakers.



May told MPs that all the Brexit options would require going back to the EU and requesting a longer extension to the process. Aside from leaving without a deal, which she ruled out, 'the alternative is to pursue a different form of Brexit or a second referendum,' she said.



The European Council has reportedly said it would be open to considering a different plan for Brexit if May's deal is not passed by April 12.



