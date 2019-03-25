

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended marginally down on Monday, extending losses to a fourth successive session, as worries about global economic slowdown continued to hurt sentiment and forced investors to make cautious moves.



Investors were also tracking news on Brexit and looking ahead to the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks.



The benchmark SMI ended down 13.92 points, or 0.15%, at 9,305.50. The index scaled a low of 9,263.04 and a high of 9,333.13 in the session.



On Friday, the index ended down 134.63 points, or 1.42%, at 9,319.42.



Julius Baer, Lonza Group, SGS, Sika, Novartis and Credit Suisse lost 0.4 to 1.1%. ABB, Swisscom and UBS Group also closed weak.



Richemont, Givaudan, Swiss Life Holding and LafargeHolcim ended modestly higher.



Tecan Group announced that it has signed agreements to acquire a supplier to integrate the manufacturing of parts for its liquid handling pump portfolio. The stock opened on a weak note, and despite recovering from the day's lows, ended on the negative side with a marginal loss.



WISeKey International Holding Ltd shares gained 1.35% after the company reported a lower net loss of $16.3 million for the year 2018, compared to a net loss of $24.3 million in 2017.



Most of the markets across Europe ended notably lower today, with recent data from across the globe and an inverted U.S. yield curve fueling fears of a recession and sending stock prices lower.



The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.45%. Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K. market ended notably lower, with its benchmark FTSE 100 losing 0.42%. Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 shed 0.15% and 0.18%, respectively.



