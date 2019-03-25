Taoping Inc.: TAOP to Present at the 146th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Investment Conference on March 26, 2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2019 / Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP), a leading provider of internet-based ad distribution and display terminal sharing systems and online retail platform, today announced that the company's management is scheduled to present at the 146th National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) investment conference on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Times Square in New York City.

The Company will be presenting at 12:15 PM EST on March 26, 2019. Mr. Chang Qiu, the Vice President of Finance at TAOP, will provide an overview of the company's business model and growth strategy and also be available for one-on-one meetings.

About NIBA

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 143 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry. NIBA's member firms have a 37-year track record of successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $15 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies and are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million.

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc.) (NASDAQ: TAOP), is a leading provider of smart display terminals for targeted advertising and online retails. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on the ad display terminals. Connecting cloud-based ad terminal owners, advertisers and consumers, it builds up a resource sharing "Smart IoT Terminal - Taoping Net/ App - Taoping Go (E-store)" media ecosystem to ultimately achieve the mission "our technology makes advertising and branding affordable and effective for everyone." To learn more, please visit http://www.taop.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Taoping Inc., and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, often identified by the use of forward-looking terminologies such as "believes", "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries and other consolidated entities or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Taoping Inc.

Iris Yan

Tel: +86-755-8370-4767

Email: IR@taoping.cn

http://www.taop.com/

or

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: taop@dgipl.com

SOURCE: Taoping Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540085/TAOP-to-Present-at-the-146th-National-Investment-Banking-Association-NIBA-Investment-Conference-on-March-26-2019