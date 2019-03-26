

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - CropEnergies AG said that its executive board has decided to propose a dividend of 0.15 euros (0.25 euros in previous year) per share for the financial year 2018/19 to the annual general meeting - subject to a respective resolution of the supervisory board which is expected for 13 May 2019.



In the financial year 2018/19, CropEnergies has, according to preliminary results, generated revenues of 779 million euros, compared to 882 million euros reported in the prior year.



Operating profit reached 33 million euros, compared to 72 million euros in the prior year.



EBITDA was 72 million euros compared to 111 million euros in the prior year. Despite a strong fourth-quarter, lower ethanol prices and higher raw material and energy costs resulted in reduced earnings. This led to CropEnergies temporary reducing its capacity utilization at the end of 2018 which in turn caused lower revenues.



For the next financial year 2019/20 (1 March 2019 - 29 February 2020), CropEnergies expects slightly higher prices for sustainably produced, climate friendly ethanol. With revenues forecast to be in the range of 800 million euros to 900 million euros, CropEnergies expects an EBITDA in the range of 60 million euros to 115 million euros and an operating profit in the range of 20 million euros to 70 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX