sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

12,31 Euro		+0,18
+1,48 %
WKN: 884304 ISIN: US0758961009 Ticker-Symbol: BBY 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
BED BATH & BEYOND INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BED BATH & BEYOND INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,202
12,325
25.03.
12,32
12,40
25.03.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BED BATH & BEYOND INC
BED BATH & BEYOND INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC12,31+1,48 %