Clayfin Names Rajesh Narasimha as the New CEO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayfin Technologies announced today that Rajesh Narasimha has been promoted as the CEO, effective April 1, 2019. Rajesh previously worked as the firm's Chief Sales Officer. He will be succeeding Kannan Ramasamy, who will continue to be on the Board of Directors and a mentor to the management team at Clayfin.

Kannan Ramasamy said, "Rajesh is an exceptional business leader with sound understanding of the international and domestic markets, good knowledge of the Banking industry, and ability to build and nurture strong client relationships. Echoing the sentiment of the Board of Directors, we feel that his deep expertise coupled with a strong recognition of the Clayfin promise, will see Clayfin emerge as a strong player in the digital landscape under his leadership."

Rajesh Narasimha joined Clayfin in April 2015 as the Chief Sales Officer, to expand and lead the Sales, Marketing, Business Development and Solutioning teams. He has systematically focused on understanding client expectations and aligned the sales and account management processes to achieve balanced outcomes for customers and Clayfin business.

Rajesh said, "A strong omnichannel product portfolio across Retail and Corporate Banking combined with the flexibility and ability to roll out solution quickly to market, has put Clayfin at a vantage point. This has been demonstrated by a successful 2018, wherein a number of small and large banks adopted the Clayfin solution."

Adding on Rajesh said, "Digital Transformation is on top of the agenda for CEOs and CIOs of the Banking industry. They are raising the bar on Technology Companies to reimagine user journeys and create differentiated solutions. We, at Clayfin, are excited to be in this market and are committed to making our clients successful in their Digital Transformation investments."

About Clayfin

Clayfin is a leading provider of Digital Banking solutions for retail, corporate and SME banking businesses. In the rapidly evolving digital world, Clayfin assists banks to nurture and grow close ties with customers through a superior and seamless omnichannel experience. Our product philosophy has been to deliver simple, pervasive, secure and relevant solutions to bank customers. This in turn helps banks to grow their revenue by improving customer acquisition, engagement, transaction and management competences.

Find out more at http://www.clayfin.com.

Media contact:

Vijai Christopher Dhas

Head of Marketing

Clayfin

+91-80-41228093

vijai@clayfin.com