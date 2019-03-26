Leading international high-speed rail service will use DELMIA Quintiq applications powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform

Deployment will support Eurostar's plans to increase trip frequency and offer the best possible travel experience to customers

DELMIA Quintiq applications serve the demanding high-speed passenger rail industry

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) announced today that Eurostar, a leading international high-speed rail service operating through the Channel Tunnel, has chosen DELMIA Quintiq applications powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to optimize its resource and maintenance planning.

Eurostar carries passengers to and from London, Paris, Brussels, Rotterdam and Amsterdam via the Channel Tunnel, with 10.3 million passengers traveling on its service in 2017. The company has ambitious plans to continue expanding its business with increased trip frequency while ensuring it continues to offer the best possible travel experience to its customers. Dassault Systèmes and partner, Ordina, outlined a two-part solution to assist Eurostar.

"We needed a solution that could plan across all time horizons and be configured for multiple sets of rules and regulations. It also had to be something that our planners both in rostering and maintenance could use intuitively, so support of multiple languages and different time zones was crucial," said Philippe Dabancourt, Director of Train Services & Performance, Eurostar.

Integrating the DELMIA Quintiq solution with Eurostar's existing systems will assist Eurostar in optimizing the planning of train drivers, managers and control room staff in three different countries across Europe, as well as streamlining the scheduling of detailed train maintenance plans that comply with highly complex rules and legal regulations across all time horizons. This will reduce the time Eurostar planners spend on data entry or administrative work, guarantee the quality of Eurostar's long-term planning capabilities, and improve productivity in the long run. The solution will be hosted on the cloud, and a user-friendly mobile app will maintain a consistent flow of communication among all Eurostar staff.

"We are delighted to be chosen to implement DELMIA Quintiq to solve Eurostar's complex workforce and maintenance planning puzzle. With our industry experience, we are able to configure the solution to Eurostar's specific requirements, fully integrating into their existing IT landscape. This will enable Eurostar to maintain a high level of service to their customers and facilitate their business expansion," said Wouter Tielemans, Director Supply Chain, Ordina.

"The consumer expectation about transportation and mobility services is changing and affecting business models in all industry sectors including high-speed passenger rail, where demands for safety and reliability must be ensured in a context of different rule sets for trains and possible schedule disruptions," said Olivier Sappin, Vice President, Transportation Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Past planning methods no longer meet the demands of this evolving relationship. Integrated, intelligent applications can reduce complexity and drive value creation. Eurostar's confidence in Dassault Systèmes is a testament to our extensive experience in the sector through DELMIA Quintiq applications."

