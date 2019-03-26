

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbine maker Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) Tuesday said that it began the new year with a well-filled order book and thus expects considerable sales growth.



The order book for new wind turbines, in the Projects segment, totaled 3.9 billion euros at the end of 2018, up from last year's 1.7 billion euros.



For 2019, the company expects consolidated sales of 3.2 billion euros to 3.5 billion euros. Installations and related sales in the second half of the year will be well above the figures of the first six months.



The EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 3.0 to 5.0 percent, reflecting the significant increase in activity and the operational challenges this will bring.



In the year 2018, consolidated sales totaled 2.46 billion euros, with an EBITDA margin of 4.1 percent.



Capital expenditures - particularly in optimizing the supply chain, expanding global production, and product development - are estimated to reach 120 million euros in 2019.



Nordex Group said it is continuing to expand its product portfolio in 2019, thus enabling its customers to win auctions in every significant volume and growth market.



