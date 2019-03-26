Air Canada Selects IBS Software as the Technology Partner to Power its New Customer Loyalty Program

iFly Loyalty Suite will support industry-leading program launching in 2020

MONTREAL, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBS Software (IBS) announced today that Air Canada has chosen IBS as its technology partner to power the airline's new loyalty program, launching in 2020. Under a multi-year Software-as-a-Service agreement, Air Canada will use IBS's iFly Loyalty Suite as the core technology solution for its new program.

"Air Canada has promised customers a new, industry-leading loyalty program in 2020 that will offer additional earning and redemption opportunities, more personalized service and an enhanced digital experience. Fulfilling these commitments requires having a modern, flexible and secure platform in place to support our program, and we have found the ideal solution through this partnership," said Catherine Dyer, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Air Canada.

"This strategic partnership, supporting one of the industry's most exciting and innovative aviation loyalty projects, is a testimony to the growing acceptance of iFly Loyalty as a key enabler to provide members with more value-added options. Our record of delivering innovative technology solutions to our customers, as well as the professionalism and commitment of our people has made us a trusted transformation partner among some of the iconic names in the industry. The association will help Air Canada transform their loyalty proposition to be among the most innovative programs globally," said Marcus Puffer, Vice President & Head of Loyalty Management solutions, IBS Software.

IBS' iFly Loyalty is a cloud-based loyalty management platform, which uses an advanced rules-engine paired with an extensible data set to design and operate innovative customer engagement propositions. The solution is designed to meet the complex and challenging needs of customer loyalty and customer engagement, and manage multiple program and partner ecosystems. Apart from the platform's capabilities, Air Canada will also stand to benefit from IBS' deep domain knowledge and rich experience with large loyalty program transformations across the world. The implementation, slated to be completed in 2020, will see IBS' iFly Loyalty become the underlying core technology solution for new program.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving more than 200 airports on 6 continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world. It provides scheduled passenger service directly to 63 airports in Canada, 56 in the United States and 98 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,317 airports in 193 countries. More information at: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

About IBS

IBS is a 3,000+ employee, multi-national, IP driven technology company, providing new-gen solutions that manage mission critical operations of some of the best airlines, busiest airports, leading cruise lines, top oil & gas companies and renowned travel distributors & hotel groups in the world. IBS also offers bespoke software services in these business domains. IBS is a Blackstone invested company and operates from 9 offices across the world serving 170+ customers. IBS offers IT systems for passenger services (including Loyalty and staff travel), cargo operations, flight and crew operations, airport operations and aircraft maintenance engineering making it the enterprise that offers the widest range of technology products to the aviation industry.

