Global market research company Euromonitor International published the first edition of the Global Club Attractiveness Index today, revealing the world's top performing sports clubs ranked by their commercial attractiveness in 2018.

Euromonitor International's new report shows that European football clubs from leagues such as La Liga, the Premier League and the Bundesliga, as well as teams from the major US leagues dominate the ranking.

According to Euromonitor International, the top five sport clubs are:

Real Madrid is the most followed sports club globally with over 226 million followers on social media platforms. The club continues to invest heavily in growth markets, inking broadcast deals in India and seven new South Asian countries. FC Barcelona is the runner-up in this ranking with a record total ticket spend of USD91.9 million and one of the highest average attendances in football as well as the second highest social media following globally. Manchester United boasts a history of success both locally and internationally. The Red Devils are one of the strongest professional sports brands globally, ensuring lucrative broadcast and commercial revenues for the club. Arsenal is placed second in the Premier League ranking with a strong performance in total ticket spend and total attendance. In the 2017-2018 season the club managed to rank first in total ticket spend in Premier League as its average price for a home match increased from USD57 to USD74. Bayern Munich has become synonymous with success on the pitch, as well as in the commercial sense. Unlike many of its European peers, the club has generated profits for over 20 consecutive years.

"Football clubs in Europe claim the top spots in the Global Club Attractiveness Index. Those clubs contain the key factors of success, from strong local support to extensive digital media footprint globally, guaranteeing a high return on investment for sponsor companies," comments Egle Tekutyte, sports analyst at Euromonitor International.

Register now to receive a free copy of the report: https://bit.ly/2Wf74dH

ABOUT EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL

Euromonitor International is the world's leading provider for global business intelligence and strategic market analysis. We have more than 40 years of experience publishing international market reports, business reference books and online databases on consumer markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005119/en/

Contacts:

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Soren Buchheister

Communications Associate Euromonitor International

Tel: +49 211 89094423

soren.buchheister@euromonitor.com