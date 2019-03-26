Company to Hold Conference Call on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM ET (4:00 PM UK)

GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announced that it will release its year-end financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018 on Friday, March 29th

The company will host a conference call on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at 12:00 PM ET 4:00 PM UK time to discuss these financial results.

Conference Call Details Date/Time: Friday, March 29, 2019, at 12:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM UK time Participant Dial-In Numbers: United States Canada: 877-407-8629 United Kingdom: 0-800-756-3429 International: 201-493-6715

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "Results and Presentation" page of the Company's website after issuance of the earnings release

Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the following link https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gan/mediaframe/29406/indexl.html such link will also be made available in the "Results and Presentation" section of GAN's website (http://gan.com/investors/results-and-presentations).

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN) and on Euronext Dublin (Euronext Growth: GAME).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005120/en/

Contacts:

GAN

Dermot Smurfit

Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0) 20 7292 6262

dsmurfit@GAN.com

US Investors: The Equity Group

Adam Prior

aprior@equityny.com

212.371.8660

UK Ireland Investors: Walbrook PR

Paul Cornelius

GAN@WalbrookPR.com

+44 20 7933 8780

Davy (Nominated Adviser, ESM Adviser and Joint Broker)

John Frain Barry Murphy

+353 1 679 6363

Liberum (Joint Broker)

Neil Patel Cameron Duncan

+44 (0) 20 3100 2000