Company to Hold Conference Call on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 12:00 PM ET (4:00 PM UK)
GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announced that it will release its year-end financial results for the period ended December 31, 2018 on Friday, March 29th
The company will host a conference call on Friday, March 29th, 2019 at 12:00 PM ET 4:00 PM UK time to discuss these financial results.
|
Conference Call Details
|Date/Time:
|Friday, March 29, 2019, at 12:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM UK time
|Participant Dial-In Numbers:
|United States Canada:
|877-407-8629
|United Kingdom:
|0-800-756-3429
|International:
|201-493-6715
To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time. An accompanying slide presentation will be available in PDF format on the "Results and Presentation" page of the Company's website after issuance of the earnings release
Webcast
The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the following link https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/gan/mediaframe/29406/indexl.html such link will also be made available in the "Results and Presentation" section of GAN's website (http://gan.com/investors/results-and-presentations).
About GAN Plc
GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.
GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN) and on Euronext Dublin (Euronext Growth: GAME).
For more information please visit www.GAN.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005120/en/
Contacts:
GAN
Dermot Smurfit
Chief Executive Officer
+44 (0) 20 7292 6262
dsmurfit@GAN.com
US Investors: The Equity Group
Adam Prior
aprior@equityny.com
212.371.8660
UK Ireland Investors: Walbrook PR
Paul Cornelius
GAN@WalbrookPR.com
+44 20 7933 8780
Davy (Nominated Adviser, ESM Adviser and Joint Broker)
John Frain Barry Murphy
+353 1 679 6363
Liberum (Joint Broker)
Neil Patel Cameron Duncan
+44 (0) 20 3100 2000