Act-On Software: Introducing Act-On Accelerate: The End-to-End Solution for Maximizing Digital Marketing Success

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2019 / Act-On Software, the leading Adaptive Marketing provider that drives personalized and purposeful multi-channel marketing, announces its new Marketing as a Service solution that uniquely solves today's biggest marketing challenges by bridging the gap between technology and strategy execution. Too often, marketers purchase technology with the promise that all of their problems will be solved, only to then see this valuable asset underutilized or, even worse, transformed into shelfware - Act-On is ending this practice.

Act-On Accelerate, the industry's most cost-effective bundled offering, delivers the fastest time-to-value in the market. It was born of listening to and working with thousands of customers over the years - resulting in a comprehensive solution designed by marketers for marketers. It combines our industry-leading marketing automation platform with critical implementation services (such as in-depth training on the platform, key integrations, and email deliverability) and premier customer support, along with customized 'Accelerators.' Accelerators combine strategic and tactical guidance for specific marketing use cases with Act-On's best-of-breed technology. Use cases include Gated-Content Conversions (Inbound), Funnel Stage Nurturing (Outbound), Sales Productivity (Sales), and Customer Upsell/Cross-Sell (Loyalty), and many others.

'We are excited to launch Act-On Accelerate and deliver this proven formula for marketing success to our customers,' said Nina Church-Adams, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Act-On. 'Marketing technology in the absence of services is simply not enough to obtain the return that our customers expect. Ultimately, strategy, execution and support are driving factors that dictate results, and that's why we're especially thrilled to introduce this end-to-end solution that enables turnkey marketing.'

Many marketers are unable to obtain ROI from their marketing automation as quickly as they had expected due to a lack of the in-house expertise and resources needed to turn plans into action. In fact, a recent marketing automation analyst report found that 72 percent of companies plan to invest in new lead management software in the next one-to-three years, with half looking to replace their current existing system due to lack of results. With Act-On Accelerate, our customers are seeing fast time-to-value and are realizing the powerful capabilities of a robust solution.

'Act-On makes advanced segmentation and complicated marketing automation easy to do, and combined with expert guidance, we were able to hit the ground running,' said Chad Kiser, Digital Marketing Manager of Centra Credit Union. 'In our very first meeting, they made automation easy to understand for everyone as we learned how to use our existing customer data to automatically deliver relevant messages based on behavior. During our training, there were so many "ah-ha' moments and connecting of the dots - I learn something new every time I talk to them.'

