DJ SWEF: Annual Audited Accounts 2018

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Annual Audited Accounts 2018 26-March-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 26 March 2019 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 The Company has today published its annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2018 and has made it available online at www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. Key Highlights Year ended Year ended 31 December 2018 31 December 2017 NAV per Ordinary Share 102.66 p 102.17 p Share Price 102.00 p 109.50 p NAV total return(1) 7.1% 7.2% Share Price total return(1) (1.0%) 7.6% Total Net Assets GBP385.0 m GBP383.1 m Loans advanced at amortised GBP413.4 m GBP370.0 m cost (including accrued income) Financial assets held at fair GBP21.9 m GBP22.1 m value through profit or loss (including associated accrued income) Cash and Cash Equivalents GBP28.2 m GBP11.8 m Amount drawn under Revolving GBP68.8 m GBP13.3 m Credit Facility (excluding accrued interest) Dividends per Ordinary Share 6.5 p 6.5 p Invested Loan Portfolio 7.4% 7.5% unlevered annualised total return(1) Invested Loan Portfolio 8.0% 7.7% levered annualised total return(1) Ongoing charges percentage(1) 1.1% 1.0% Weighted average portfolio LTV 16.7% 14.5% to Group first GBP(1) Weighted average portfolio LTV 64.1% 63.2% to Group last GBP(1) (1) Further explanation and definitions of the calculation is contained in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this financial report. For further information, please contact: Duncan MacPherson - Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Full text of annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2018 Objective and Investment Policy INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE The investment objective of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company"), together with its wholly owned subsidiaries Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited, Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited, Starfin Lux S.à.r.l, Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l, and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l, (collectively the "Group"), is to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments (including debt instruments) in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. INVESTMENT POLICY The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments (including debt instruments) in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. Whilst investment opportunities in the secondary markets will be considered from time to time, the Company's predominant focus is to be a direct primary originator of real estate debt investments on the basis that this approach is expected to deliver better pricing, structure and execution control and a client facing relationship that may lead to further investment opportunities. The Company will attempt to limit downside risk by focusing on secured debt with both quality collateral and contractual protection. The Company anticipates that the typical loan term will be between three and seven years. Whilst the Company retains absolute discretion to make investments for either shorter or longer periods, at least 75 per cent of total loans by value will be for a term of seven years or less. The Company's portfolio is intended to be appropriately diversified by geography, real estate sector type, loan type and counterparty. The Company will pursue investments across the commercial real estate debt asset class through senior loans, subordinated loans and mezzanine loans, bridge loans, selected loan-on-loan financings and other debt instruments. The split between senior, subordinated and mezzanine loans will be determined by the Investment Manager in its absolute discretion having regard to the Company's target return objectives. However, it is anticipated that whole loans will comprise approximately 40-50 per cent of the portfolio, subordinated and mezzanine loans approximately 40-50 per cent and other loans (whether whole loans or subordinated loans) between 0-20 per cent (including bridge loans, selected loan-on-loan financings and other debt instruments). Pure development loans will not, in aggregate, exceed 25 per cent of the Company's Net Asset Value ("NAV") calculated at the time of investment. The Company may originate loans which are either floating or fixed rate. The Company may seek to enhance the returns of selected loan investments through the economic transfer of the most senior portion of such loan investments which may be by way of syndication, sale, assignment, sub-participation or other financing (including true sale securitisation) to the same maturity as the original loan (i.e. "matched funding") while retaining a significant proportion as a subordinate investment. It is anticipated that where this is undertaken it would generate a positive net interest rate spread and enhance returns for the Company. It is not anticipated that, under current market conditions, these techniques will be deployed with respect to any mezzanine or other already subordinated loan investments. The proceeds released by such strategies will be available to the Company for investment in accordance with the investment policy. Loan to Value ("LTV") The Company will typically seek to originate debt where the effective loan to real estate value ratio of any investment is between 60 per cent and 80 per cent at the time of origination or acquisition. In exceptional circumstances that justify it, the ratio may be increased to an absolute maximum of 85 per cent. In any event, the Company will typically seek to achieve a blended portfolio LTV of no more than 75 per cent (based on the initial valuations at the time of loan origination or participation acquisition) once fully invested. Geography The Company's portfolio will be originated from the larger and more established real estate markets in the European Union's internal market. UK exposure is expected to represent the majority of the Company's portfolio. Outside of the UK, investment in the European Union's internal market will mainly be focussed on Northern and Southern Europe. Northern European markets include Germany, France, Scandinavia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Southern European markets include Italy and Spain. The Company may however originate investments in other countries in the European Union's internal market to the extent that it identifies attractive investment opportunities on a risk adjusted basis. The Company will not invest more than 50 per cent of the Company's NAV (calculated at the time of investment) in any single country save in relation to the UK, where there shall be no such limit. When and if the UK ceases to be a member of the European Union or in the event that any other member state ceases to be a member of the European Union's internal market, it will not automatically cease to be eligible for investment. Real Estate Sector and Property Type The Company's portfolio will focus on lending into commercial real estate sectors including office, retail, logistics, light industrial, hospitality, student accommodation, residential for sale and multi-family rented residential. Investments in student accommodation and residential for sale are expected to be limited primarily to the UK, while multi-family investments are expected to be limited primarily to the UK, Germany and Scandinavia. Further, not more than 30 per cent, in aggregate, of the Company's NAV, calculated at the time of investment, will be invested in loans relating to residential for sale. No more than 50 per cent of the Company's NAV will be allocated to any single real estate sector of the UK, except for the UK office sector which is limited to 75 per cent of the Company's NAV. Counterparty and Property Diversification No more than 20 per cent of the Company's NAV, calculated at the time of investment, will be exposed to any one borrower legal entity. No single investment, or aggregate investments secured on a single property or group of properties, will exceed 20 per cent of the Company's Net Asset Value, calculated at the time of investment. Corporate Borrowings Company or investment level recourse borrowings may be used from time-to-time on a short term basis for bridging investments, financing

repurchases of shares or managing working capital requirements, including foreign exchange hedging facilities and on a longer term basis for the purpose of enhancing returns to Shareholders and/ or to facilitate the underwriting of whole loans with a view to syndication at a later point. In this regard, the Company is limited to aggregate short and long term borrowings at the time of the relevant drawdown in an amount equivalent to a maximum of 30 per cent of NAV but longer term borrowings will be limited to 20 per cent of NAV in any event. Hedging The Company will not enter into derivative transactions for purely speculative purposes. However, the Company's investments will typically be made in the currency of the country where the underlying real estate assets are located. This will largely be in Sterling and Euros. However, investments may be considered in other European currencies, and the Company may implement measures designed to protect the investments against material movements in the exchange rate between Sterling, being the Company's reporting currency, and the currency in which certain investments are made. The analysis as to whether such measures should be implemented will take into account periodic interest, principal distributions or dividends, as well as the expected date of realisation of the investment. The Company may bear a level of currency risk that could otherwise be hedged where it considers that bearing such risk is advisable. The Company will only enter into hedging contracts, such as currency swap agreements, futures contracts, options and forward currency exchange and other derivative contracts when they are available in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to it. The Company reserves the right to terminate any hedging arrangement in its absolute discretion. The Company may, but shall not be obliged to, engage in a variety of interest rate management techniques, particularly to the extent the underlying investments are floating rate loans which are not fully hedged at the borrower level (by way of floating to fixed rate swap, cap or other instrument). Any instruments chosen may seek on the one hand to mitigate the economic effect of interest rate changes on the values of, and returns on, some of the Company's assets, and on the other hand help the Company achieve its risk management objectives. The Company may seek to hedge its entitlement under any loan investment to receive floating rate interest. Cash Strategy Cash held by the Company pending investment or distribution will be held in either cash or cash equivalents, or various real estate related instruments or collateral, including but not limited to money market instruments or funds, bonds, commercial paper or other debt obligations with banks or other counterparties having a A- or higher credit rating (as determined by any reputable rating agency selected by the Company), Agency RMBS (residential mortgage backed securities issued by government-backed agencies) and AAA rated CMBS (commercial mortgage-backed securities). Transactions with Starwood Capital Group or Other Accounts Without prejudice to the pre-existing co-investment arrangements described below, the Company may acquire assets from, or sell assets to, or lend to, companies within the Starwood Capital Group or any fund, company, limited partnership or other account managed or advised by any member of the Starwood Capital Group ("Other Accounts"). In order to manage the potential conflicts of interest that may arise as a result of such transactions, any such proposed transaction may only be entered into if the independent Directors of the Company have reviewed and approved the terms of the transaction, complied with the conflict of interest provisions in the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules 2015 issued by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (the "Commission") under The Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 1987, as amended, and, where required by the Listing Rules, Shareholder approval is obtained in accordance with the listing rules issued by the UK Listing Authority. Typically, such transactions will only be approved if: (i) an independent valuation has been obtained in relation to the asset in question; and (ii) the terms are at least as favourable to the Company as would be any comparable arrangement effected on normal commercial terms negotiated at arms' length between the relevant person and an independent party, taking into account, amongst other things, the timing of the transaction. Co-investment Arrangements Starwood Capital Group and certain Other Accounts are party to certain pre-existing co-investment commitments and it is anticipated that similar arrangements may be entered into in the future. As a result, the Company may invest alongside Starwood Capital Group and Other Accounts in various investments. Where the Company makes any such co-investments they will be made at the same time, and on substantially the same economic terms, as those offered to Starwood Capital Group and the Other Accounts. UK Listing Authority Investment Restrictions The Company currently complies with the investment restrictions set out below and will continue to do so for so long as they remain requirements of the UK Listing Authority: * neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries will conduct any trading activity which is significant in the context of its group as a whole; * the Company will avoid cross-financing between businesses forming part of its investment portfolio; * the Company will avoid the operation of common treasury functions as between the Company and investee companies; * not more than 10 per cent, in aggregate, of the Company's NAV will be invested in other listed closed-ended investment funds; and * the Company must, at all times, invest and manage its assets in a way which is consistent with its object of spreading investment risk and in accordance with the published investment policy. The Directors do not currently intend to propose any material changes to the Company's investment policy, save in the case of exceptional or unforeseen circumstances. As required by the Listing Rules, any material change to the investment policy of the Company will be made only with the approval of shareholders. SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE As at 31 December 2018 the NAV was 102.66 pence per Ordinary Share (2017: 102.17 pence) and the share price was 102.00 pence (2017: 109.50 pence). Source: Thomson Reuters Chairman's Statement STEPHEN SMITH | Chairman 25 March 2019 Dear Shareholder, It is my pleasure to present the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited for the year ended 31 December 2018. OVERVIEW The Group had another successful origination year in 2018 with GBP208 million of new commitments made to borrowers. With repayments and amortisation at a more typical level than in 2017, net commitments increased by GBP70.8 million during the year. The Group declared an aggregate dividend for the year of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share. The Group's NAV for the year remained stable and NAV total return (including dividends) was 7.0 per cent. The Company's share price total return across the financial year was 1.0 per cent downward, reflecting weaker equity market sentiment generally across several asset classes in late 2018. As at 31 December 2018, the Group had investments and commitments of GBP477.2 million (of which GBP45.5 million was committed but unfunded at the end of the year). The average maturity of the Group's loan book was 2.8 years. The Group had net debt of GBP40.6 million leaving unused liquidity facilities of GBP73 million, available to fund undrawn commitments and new lending. The gross annualised levered total return of the invested loan portfolio was 8.0 per cent. The Net Asset Value ("NAV") was GBP385.0 million, being 102.66 pence per Ordinary Share. The table below shows the loan commitment and repayment profile over the last five years. 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 New loans to GBP143.2m GBP118.7m GBP175.9m GBP245.8m GBP208.0m borrowers (commitment) Loan repayments and -GBP48.8m -GBP49.0m -GBP129.3m -GBP213.1m -GBP137.2m amortisation Net Investment GBP94.4m GBP69.7m GBP46.6m GBP32.7m GBP70.8m

The Group continues to see good opportunities to deploy capital in the target markets. The origination pipeline is healthy, with a number of transactions under review which present attractive risk adjusted returns. The Group is cautious about raising equity until it is confident that appropriate transactions may be closed in sufficient volume to at least match an underlying repayment trend averaging 35 to 40 per cent of the loan book per annum. New loan closings and repayments tend to be irregular and are often dependent on factors outside the Group's control, though there is a trend towards greater activity pre-holidays in Easter, summer and Christmas. The Group will continue to closely monitor markets and will adjust its capital structure and its appetite for new loans consistent with the availability of suitable investment opportunities. SHARE ISSUANCE AND SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE The year end share price was 102 pence reflecting a 0.7 per cent discount to NAV. The Company has typically traded at around a 4 to 8 per cent premium in the last few years. We believe this recent downward movement is a reflection of general market sentiment, particularly towards the end of the year, and we note that the share price has moved back to a premium in early 2019. At the last Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), the Company sought and received authority to disapply Pre- Emption Rights on the allotment of equity securities for up to 10 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue and, at an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") convened shortly thereafter, for a further 10 per cent. As at the date of this report, this authority has not been utilised. The Company intends to seek approval to renew these authorities at the upcoming AGM and EGM. As noted above, the Company is currently GBP40.6 million drawn on its revolving credit facilities of GBP114 million (net of cash), with GBP45.5 million of commitments unfunded, meaning it has approximately GBP28 million of available capacity which is undrawn on its revolving credit facilities (absent of any repayments). If the net investment in 2019 is at a similar level to 2018 (GBP70.8 million) then the Company would need to issue more than 10 per cent of existing Ordinary Shares to fund the additional commitments. The Directors believe that having access to capital within a short time frame is important to maintaining access to attractive investment opportunities while at the same time ensuring that the Company does not unnecessarily incur cash drag by raising equity in advance of deployment opportunities (which could negatively impact the Company's dividend target). The Directors believe that such access to capital will also have the following benefits for the Company and the shareholders: * to enable the Company to pursue larger investment opportunities and hence broaden the range of lending that can be undertaken; * to enable the Company to further increase the diversification of the Company's portfolio of investments; * increasing the size of the Company should help to make the Company more attractive to a wider investor base; * having a greater number of Shares in issue is likely to provide shareholders with increased secondary market liquidity; and * the Company's fixed running costs would be spread across a larger equity capital base, thereby reducing the Company's ongoing expenses per Share. In order to take advantage of such opportunities, the Directors believe it is appropriate for the Company to renew these existing authorities at the forthcoming AGM, in respect of issuance of up to 10 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue, and at a separate EGM, to be convened for shortly after the AGM, in respect of issuance of a further 10 per cent. Any new Shares issued will be issued at a minimum issue price equal to the prevailing NAV per ordinary Share at the time of allotment together with a premium intended to cover the costs and expenses of the relevant issue. The explanation of the advantages for the Company and its shareholders of granting such authorities is set out in the Notice of the AGM and in a notice of EGM which is intended to be published shortly. DIVIDENDS Total dividends of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share were declared in relation to the year ended 31 December 2018. Dividend Payment Amount Period declared date per share 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018 16 Apr 2018 17 May 1.625p 2018 1 April 2018 to 30 June 2018 27 Jul 2018 31 Aug 1.625p 2018 1 July 2018 to 30 September 23 Oct 2018 16 Nov 1.625p 2018 2018 1 October 2018 to 31 December 23 Jan 2018 22 Feb 1.625p 2018 2019 Total 6.5p NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" became effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018. The Group has applied IFRS 9 retrospectively which did not result in a change to the classification or measurement of financial instruments. A detailed description of IFRS 9 adoption is provided in Note 2(b)(i) of these consolidated financial statements. BREXIT AND MACRO-ECONOMIC OUTLOOK The United Kingdom's imminent departure from the European Union, with or without an agreement, represents a potential threat to the UK economy as well as wider Europe. On a cyclical view, national economies across Europe appear to be heading at best towards lower growth and in some cases towards recession. The potential impact of Brexit could have a further destabilising effect. To some extent the potential impact of an unsatisfactory UK exit from the EU has already been priced into markets and forecasts, but significant headwinds could arise should there be an unstructured settlement. It is extremely difficult in the circumstances to anticipate the potential impact on markets, so your Board is keeping a particularly watchful eye on the macro position. PORTFOLIO OUTLOOK The strategy to incrementally grow the overall size of the Group, to minimise cash drag from repayments and to use the revolving credit facility where appropriate, will continue to be our focus during 2019. We anticipate that we will build on the successes of the recent past and the Directors remain optimistic about the prospects and opportunities for the Group in the year ahead. The Board will continue to inform you of progress by way of the quarterly fact sheets and investment updates as deals are signed. On behalf of the Board, I would like to close by thanking Shareholders for your commitment and I look forward to briefing you on the Group's progress later this year. Stephen Smith | Chairman 25 March 2019 Strategic and Business Review Strategic Report The Strategic Report describes the business of the Group and details the principal risks and uncertainties associated with its activities. OBJECTIVE, INVESTMENT POLICY AND BUSINESS MODEL The Objective and Investment Policy describes the Group's strategy and business model. The Investment Manager is Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, a Company incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 55819 and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (the "Commission"). The Investment Manager has appointed Starwood Capital Europe Advisers, LLP (the "Investment Adviser"), an English limited liability partnership authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, to provide investment advice, pursuant to an Investment Advisory Agreement. CURRENT AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENT A review of the year and outlook is contained in the Investment Highlights and Portfolio Review sections of the Investment Manager's Report and within the Chairman's Statement. PERFORMANCE A review of performance is contained in the Investment Highlights and Portfolio Review sections of the Investment Manager's Report. A number of performance measures are considered by the Board, the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser in assessing the Company's success in achieving its objectives. The Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") used are established industry measures to show the progress and performance of the Group and are as follows: * The portfolio yield, both levered and unlevered; * The payment of targeted dividends; * The movement in NAV per Ordinary Share; * The movement in share price and the discount / premium to NAV; * Ongoing charges as a percentage of undiluted NAV; and * Weighted average loan to value for the portfolio. Details of the KPIs are shown in Financial Highlights section. RISK MANAGEMENT It is the role of the Board to review and manage all risks associated with the Group, both those impacting the performance and the prospects of the Group and those which threaten the ongoing viability. It is the role of the Board to mitigate these either directly or through the delegation of certain responsibilities to the Audit Committee and Investment Manager. The Board performs a review of a risk matrix at each Board meeting. The Board considers the following principal risks could impact the performance and prospects of the Group but do not threaten its ability to continue in operation and meet its liabilities. Consequently, it has put in place mitigation plans to manage those identified risks. Long Term Strategic Risk The Group's targeted returns are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business and economic uncertainties and contingencies and, consequently, the actual rate of return may be materially lower than the targeted returns. In addition, the pace of investment has in the past and may in the future be slower than expected or the principal on loans may be repaid earlier than anticipated, causing the return on affected

investments to be less than expected. Furthermore, if repayments are not promptly re- invested this may result in cash drag, which may lower portfolio returns. As a result, the level of dividends to be paid by the Company may fluctuate and there is no guarantee that any such dividends will be paid. The shares may, therefore, trade at a discount to NAV per share and shareholders may be unable to realise their investments through the secondary market at NAV per share. The Board monitors the level of premium or discount of share price to NAV per share. While the Directors may seek to mitigate any discount to NAV per share through the discount management mechanisms set out in this Annual Report, there can be no guarantee that they will do so or that such mechanisms will be successful. Please see Report of the Directors for further information on the discount management mechanisms. The Investment Adviser provides the Investment Manager and the Board with a weekly report on pipeline opportunities, which includes an analysis of the strength of the pipeline and the returns available. The Directors also regularly receive information on the performance of the existing loans, including the performance of the underlying assets and the likelihood of any early repayments, which may impact returns. The Board monitors investment strategy and performance on an ongoing basis and regularly reviews the Investment Objective and Investment Policy in light of prevailing investor sentiment to ensure the Company remains attractive to its shareholders. Interest Rate Risk The Group is subject to the risk that the loan income and income from the cash and cash equivalents will fluctuate due to movements in interbank rates. The loans in place at 31 December 2018 have been structured so that 19.9 per cent of the loans are fixed rate, which provides protection from downward interest rate movements to the overall portfolio (but also prevents the Group from benefitting from any interbank rate rises on these positions). In addition, whilst the remaining 80.1 per cent is classified as floating, 93.7 per cent of these loans are subject to interbank rate floors such that the interest cannot drop below a certain level, which offers some protection against downward interest rate risk. When reviewing future investments, the Investment Manager will continue to review such opportunities to protect against downward interest rate risk. The Board considers that the following principal risks could impact both the performance and prospects of the Group and could also threaten its ability to continue its operations and meet its liabilities but has identified the mitigating actions in place to manage them. Foreign Exchange Risk The majority of the Group's investments are Euro denominated. The Group is subject to the risk that the exchange rates move unfavourably and that a) foreign exchange losses on the loan principal are incurred and b) that interest payments received are lower than anticipated when converted back to Sterling and therefore returns are lower than the underwritten returns. The Group manages this risk by entering into forward contracts to hedge the currency risk. All non-Sterling loan principal is hedged back to Sterling to the maturity date of the loan. Interest payments are hedged for the period for which prepayment protection is in place. However, the risk remains that loans are repaid earlier than anticipated and forward contracts need to be broken early. In these circumstances, the forward curve may have moved since the forward contracts were placed which can impact the rate received. In addition, if the loan repays after the prepayment protection, interest after the prepayment-protected period may be received at a lower rate than anticipated leading to lower returns for that period. Conversely, the rate could have improved and returns may increase. As a consequence of the hedging strategy employed as outlined above, the Group is subject to the risk that it will need to post cash collateral against the mark to market on foreign exchange hedges which could lead to liquidity issues or leave the Group unable to hedge new non-Sterling investments. The Company had approximately GBP264.8 million of hedged notional exposure with two UK banks at 31 December 2018 (converted at 31 December 2018 foreign exchange ("FX") rates). As at 31 December 2018 the hedges with one of the counterparties was out of the money in an amount of GBP8.8 million. If at any time this mark to market exceeds GBP15 million, the Company is required to post collateral, subject to a minimum transfer amount of GBP1 million. This situation is monitored closely, however, and as at 31 December 2018, the Company had sufficient liquidity and credit available on the revolving credit facility to meet any cash collateral requirements. Market Deterioration Risk As mentioned earlier Brexit might have a destabilising impact on the UK economy and wider European economy as well. The Group's investments are comprised principally of debt investments in the UK, and the wider European Union's internal market and it is therefore exposed to economic movements and changes in these markets. Any deterioration in the global, UK or European economy could have a significant adverse effect on the activities of the Group and may result in significant loan defaults or impairments. In the event of a loan default in the portfolio, the Group is generally entitled to accelerate the loan and enforce security, but the process may be expensive and lengthy and the outcome is dependent on sufficient recoveries being made to repay the borrower's obligations and associated costs. Some of the investments held would rank behind senior debt tranches for repayment in the event that a borrower defaults, with the consequence of greater risk of partial or total loss. In addition, repayment of loans by the borrower at maturity could be subject to the availability of refinancing options, including the availability of senior and subordinated debt and is also subject to the underlying value of the real estate collateral at the date of maturity. In mitigation, the average weighted loan to value of the portfolio is 64.1 per cent. Therefore, the portfolio should be able to withstand a significant level of deterioration before credit losses are incurred. The Investment Adviser also mitigates the risk of credit losses by undertaking detailed due diligence on each loan. Whilst the precise scope of due diligence will depend on the proposed investment, such diligence will typically include independent valuations, building, measurement and environmental surveys, legal reviews of property title and key leases, and, where necessary, mechanical and engineering surveys, accounting and tax reviews and know your customer checks. The Investment Adviser, Investment Manager and Board also manage these risks by ensuring a diversification of investments in terms of geography, market and type of loan. The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser operate in accordance with the guidelines, investment limits and restrictions policy determined by the Board. The Directors review the portfolio against these guidelines, limits and restrictions on a regular basis. The Investment Adviser meets with all borrowers on a regular basis to monitor developments in respect of each loan and reports to the Investment Manager and the Board periodically and on an ad hoc basis where considered necessary. The majority of the Group's loans are held at amortised cost with only one investment (the credit linked notes) held at fair value through profit or loss at the reporting period end. The performance of each loan is reviewed quarterly by the Investment Adviser for any indicators of significant increase in credit risk, impaired or defaulted loans. The Investment Adviser also provides their assessment of any expected credit loss for each loan advanced. The results of the performance review and allowance for expected credit losses are discussed with the Investment Manager and the Board. Risk of Default Under the Revolving Credit Facilities The Group is subject to the risk that a borrower could be unable or unwilling to meet a commitment that it has entered into with the Group as outlined above under market deterioration risk. As a consequence of this, the Group could breach the covenants of its revolving credit facilities, and fall into default itself. A number of the measures the Group takes to mitigate market deterioration risk as outlined above, such as portfolio diversification and rigorous due diligence on investments and monitoring of borrowers, will also help to protect the Group from the risk of default under the revolving credit facility as this is only likely to occur as a consequence of borrower defaults or loan impairments. The Board regularly reviews the balances drawn under the credit facility against commitments and pipeline and reviews the performance under the agreed covenants. The loan covenants are also stress tested to test how robust they are to withstand default of the Group's investments. ASSESSMENT OF PROSPECTS The Group's strategy is central to an understanding of its prospects. The Group's focus is particularly on managing expected repayments in order to minimise any potential for cash drag and continuing to grow the Group by sourcing investments with good risk adjusted returns. The Group's prospects are assessed primarily through its strategic review process, which the Board participates fully in. The Directors' have assessed the prospect of the Group over a period of three years which has been selected because the strategic review covers a three-year period and this is also the approximate average remaining loan term. The Group updates its plan and financial forecasts on a monthly basis and detailed financial forecasts are maintained and reviewed by the Board regularly. ASSESSMENT OF VIABILITY

Although the strategic plan reflects the Directors' best estimate of the future prospects of the business, they have also tested the potential impact on the Group of a number of scenarios over and above those included in the plan, by quantifying their financial impact. These scenarios are based on aspects of the following selected principal risks, which are detailed in this Strategic Report, and as described below: * Foreign exchange risk; * Market deterioration risk (including impact of Brexit); and * Risk of default under the revolving credit facilities. These scenarios represent 'severe but plausible' circumstances that the Group could experience. The scenarios tested included: * A high level of loan default meaning that the Group stopped receiving interest on a substantial part of the portfolio; and * An analysis of the robustness of the covenants under the revolving credit facility to withstand default of the underlying investments. The results of this stress testing showed that the Group would be able to withstand a high level of underlying loan default or impairment resulting from either of the risks identified over the period of the financial forecasts. VIABILITY STATEMENT Based on the assessment of prospects and viability as set out above, the Directors confirm they have a reasonable expectation that the Group will continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the three-year period ending 31 December 2021, which is also the approximate average remaining loan term. In connection with the viability statement, the Board confirm that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Group, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. COMMUNITY, SOCIAL, EMPLOYEE, HUMAN RIGHTS AND ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES In carrying out its activities and in its relationship with the community, the Group aims to conduct itself responsibly, ethically and fairly, including in relation to social and human rights issues. The Group has no employees and the Board is composed entirely of non-executive Directors. As an investment company, the Group has no direct impact on the environment. However, the Group believes that it is in shareholders' interests to consider environmental, social and ethical factors when selecting and retaining investments. BOARD DIVERSITY The Directors consider that the Board is of an appropriate size and that its members have a balance of skills, qualifications and experience which are relevant to the Company. The Board supports the recommendations of the Davies Report and believes in the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom and it continues to consider the recommendations of the Davies Report which will be a key consideration as part of its succession planning. The Company has no employees and therefore has no disclosures to make in this regard. Stephen Smith | Chairman 25 March 2019 Investment Manager's Report - Investment Highlights The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser are both part of the Starwood Capital Group, a leading global real estate investment group. PORTFOLIO STATISTICS The Investment Manager and the Board of the Company considers that the Group is engaged in a single segment of business, being the provision of a diversified portfolio of real estate backed loans. The analysis presented in this report is presented to demonstrate the level of diversification achieved within that single segment. The Board does not believe that the Group's investments constitute separate operating segments. As at 31 December 2018, the portfolio was invested in line with the Group's investment policy and is summarised below. 31 December 31 December 2018 2017 Number of investments 18 16 Percentage of invested portfolio in 80.1% 75.2% floating rate loans(1) Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered 7.4% 7.5% annualised total return(1) Invested Loan Portfolio levered 8.0% 7.7% annualised total return(1) Weighted average portfolio LTV - to 16.7% 14.5% Group first GBP(1) Weighted average portfolio LTV - to 64.1% 63.2% Group last GBP(1) Average loan term (stated maturity at 4.0 years 4.2 years inception) Average remaining loan term 2.8 years 3.1 years Net Asset Value GBP385.0 m GBP383.1 m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit (GBP68.8 m) (GBP13.3 m) Facility (excluding accrued interest) Loans advanced at amortised cost GBP413.4 m GBP370.0 m (including accrued income) Financial assets held at fair value GBP21.9 m GBP22.1 m through profit or loss (including associated accrued income) Cash GBP28.2 m GBP11.8 m Other net assets / (liabilities) (GBP9.6 m) (GBP7.5 m) (including the value of FX hedges) (1) Further explanation and definitions of the calculation is contained in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this financial report. PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION % of invested Country assets Spain 29.9 Republic of Ireland 23.3 UK - Regional England 22.4 UK - Central London 10.5 Hungary 10.3 France 3.3 Czech Republic 0.3 % of invested Sector assets Hospitality 40.9 Retail 12.8 Light Industrial 10.6 Residential for sale 9.0 Office 8.2 Healthcare 5.8 Education 3.9 Logistics 3.6 Residential for rent 2.3 Student Accommodation 2.2 Other 0.7 % of invested Loan type assets Whole loans 66.8 Mezzanine 28.2 Other debt instruments 5.0 % of invested Loan currency assets* Sterling 32.9 Euro 67.1 * The currency split refers to the underlying loan currency; however, the capital and interest during protected periods on all non-sterling exposure is hedged back to sterling. ANNUALISED RETURNS One of the key alternative performance measures of the Group is the gross levered return. A definition of how this is calculated is included in the Alternative Performance Measures section of this report. The levered return on the invested loan portfolio was 8.0 per cent per annum at the end of 31 December 2018, which has increased from 7.7 per cent at 31 December 2017. With the benefit of a few years of normalised repayment activity, the Group has assessed the impact of the repayments on the quoted annualised return and it is worth noting that the calculation of annualised returns quoted in this report and our quarterly factsheets excludes a number of potential upsides that are not incorporated in the returns figures quoted. * In the quoted return, we amortise all one off fees (such as arrangement and exit fees) over the contractual life of the loan, which is currently at an average of four years for the portfolio. However, it has been our experience that loans tend to repay after approximately 2.5 years and as such, these fees are actually amortised over a shorter period. * Origination fees are excluded from the annualised returns and these are accounted for within the interest line in the consolidated financial statements. * Many loans benefit from prepayment provisions, which means that if they are repaid before the end of the protected period, additional interest or fees become due. As we quote the return based on the contractual life of the loan these returns cannot be forecast in the return. * The quoted return excludes the benefit of any foreign exchange gains on Euro loans. We do not forecast this as the loans are often repaid early and the gain may be lower than this once hedge positions are settled. The above three possible upsides to quoted return targets are not incorporated in the gross levered yield of 8.0 per cent as they are not guaranteed to occur, are difficult to forecast accurately and to incorporate them could overstate the expected return. However, we expect these to continue to provide an enhancement to the quoted levels of return going forward although the levels of this enhancement may vary depending on when the loans repay versus contractual maturity and prepayment protection, as well as the shape of the Sterling-Euro forward curve. Over the life of the Group to date, we have experienced on average an enhancement of 0.66 percentage points from prepayments and one off fees when loans repay and for the most recent Euro loan originated we are forecasting a pick-up of 1.3 percentage points if held to maturity. FOREIGN EXCHANGE The Group continues to recognise unrealised foreign exchange gains or losses relating to investment activity. The Group has fully hedged the principal of each individual non-Sterling denominated loan with forward contracts, together with interest receipts during the period of prepayment protection. If the loans repay at their scheduled repayment date, the Group would expect that this policy would be effective in protecting against realising FX losses on capital invested. However, the accounting treatment for the non-Sterling denominated loans is to value the loan at the foreign exchange rate at the relevant valuation date, and to value the hedge based on the market forward rates at the

valuation date to the maturity date of the relevant hedge (discounted back to present value). As a result of this accounting treatment, whilst the loan principal is economically fully hedged (if held to loan maturity), unrealised foreign exchange gains or losses are recognised in the accounts during the life of the loan due to changes in the shape of the relevant forward curves. For this reason, the Group disregards unrealised foreign exchange gains and losses when declaring dividends. It is important to note that should any of the non-Sterling denominated loans repay early, and the Group has no alternative use for the funds repaid and therefore breaks the hedges early, foreign exchange gains or losses could be realised at that point. The size of this will depend on the shape of the relevant forward curve at the point at which the relevant hedge is broken. In general, a steeper curve would result in greater gains/losses. DIVIDEND POLICY The Company declared dividends of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the year ended 3 December 2018 (2017: 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share). These dividends are recognised in the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity when declared, which is usually within one month after the end of the financial period to which they relate. Dividends are usually paid within one month of the declaration date. The Company may pay dividends out of reserves provided that the Board of Directors is satisfied on reasonable grounds that the Company will, immediately after payment, satisfy the solvency test (as defined in the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended), and satisfy any other requirement in its memorandum and articles. INVESTMENT OUTLOOK AND MARKET SUMMARY 2018 numbers from Cushman and Wakefield show that the real estate market in London has been resilient despite the uncertainties of Brexit. Preliminary figures revealed a total office take-up of 12.1 million square feet which was 3 per cent higher than 2017 and 18 per cent higher than 2016. From an investment point of view, total spend reached GBP19.7 billion, slightly down on the GBP20 billion from 2017 but above the GBP16 billion of 2016. The latest INREV investment intentions survey shows that the UK is still high up on investors' targets with 64.6 per cent of investors in the survey looking to invest in the UK, which is behind only Germany at 66.7 per cent. Overall, the commercial real estate lending market still has a high level of liquidity, however, we have seen a repricing for UK loans by some German lenders who are affected by the uncertainties around how UK loans with be treated for Pfandbrief (covered bond financing) purposes when the UK leaves the EU. In addition, there has been a slight pullback for financing more transitional business plans in London, which may present opportunities for lending on good risk adjusted returns. UK retail continues to fare less well and this is clearly reflected in investment volumes and a lack of appetite from investors and lenders to take on new retail exposure. In Q4 2018, according to data from CBRE Research and Property Data, year-to-date shopping centre transaction volumes stood at GBP878.1 million, significantly down from a peak of GBP5.5 billion in 2014. We expect to see a larger number of shopping centres in distress as a result of loan maturities coming due where lenders are keen to be repaid but the owners will find it difficult to find replacement debt or liquidity to sell the property. The retail occupational market will continue to be tough in many places and it still appears to be too early to judge where the new equilibrium will settle for retail income. In the wider credit markets, we have seen widening of spreads during 2018, which accelerated toward the end of the year. In CMBS EUR AAA and BBB pricing reached a low in Q2 2018 of 70 bps and 230 bps respectively but ended the year around 40 bps wider on each. While that has added to blended pricing of CMBS financing during the year this is not a huge move and BBB spreads were higher than this as recently as Q3 2017. There has been a larger move in the high yield market with the Markit iTraxx Europe Crossover index, which is made up of the 75 most liquid sub-investment grade entities, having started the year at 233 bps and ending at 326 bps. After similar volumes to 2017 for the first three quarters of the year, there was a sharply subdued level of new issuance of leveraged loans and high yield bonds in Q4 2018 with only EUR18 billion of new issuance versus EUR65 billion in Q4 2017. One big contrast between the commercial real estate and corporate credit markets is the growth in size of the markets since the global financial crisis. The volume of outstanding non-financial BBB corporate debt has grown by 181 per cent since 2007 whereas according to the Cass business school the total outstanding CRE debt in the UK is 35 per cent lower than the 2007 peak. In the Group's other key markets of Spain and Ireland growth remains significantly ahead of the rest of Europe. In Dublin, there is low vacancy in prime office, hotels are running at the top occupancy of all cities in Europe and there is a shortage of residential and student stock. This year the Group has financed the development of new student accommodation in central Dublin, residential housing in commuter areas and one of the largest investments of the year for the Group was a loan made to support the acquisition of an Irish hotel. In Spain, unemployment has continued falling and GDP growth remains strong. In the Madrid market, we are seeing a similar pattern in the real estate metrics with a decreasing vacancy rate and rents increasing from a low base as a result. At this stage, we are able to lend against capital values per square metre which are significantly below the previous peak and which represents a discount to replacement cost. Across the eight new loans the Group made in 2018, seven were in our key target markets of the UK, Ireland and Spain. We see these dynamics continuing into 2019 and a similar mix of geographical split going forward. Investment Manager's Report - Portfolio Review INVESTMENT DEPLOYMENT As at 31 December 2018, the Group had investments and commitments of GBP477.2 million (Sterling equivalent at year-end exchange rates) as follows: Sterling Sterling equivalent equivalent unfunded Transaction balance(1) commitment(1) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0m - Varde Partners Mixed Portfolio, GBP1.0m - UK Mixed Use Development, South East GBP13.8m GBP1.6m UK Regional Hotel Portfolio, UK GBP45.9m - Credit Linked Notes, UK Real GBP21.8m - Estate Hotel & Residential, UK GBP34.5m GBP6.7m Total Sterling Loans GBP142.0m GBP8.3m Logistics, Dublin, Ireland GBP13.2m - Hotel, Barcelona, Spain GBP41.5m - School, Dublin, Ireland GBP17.0m - Industrial Portfolio, Central and GBP45.7m - Eastern Europe Three Shopping Centres, Spain GBP31.8m GBP8.4m Shopping Centre, Spain GBP15.3m GBP0.1m Hotel, Dublin, Ireland GBP54.1m - Residential, Dublin, Ireland GBP6.8m GBP1.3 m Office, Paris, France GBP14.4m - Student Accommodation, Dublin GBP9.5m GBP0.6m Hotel, Spain GBP23.7m GBP25.9m Office & Hotel, Madrid GBP16.7m GBP0.9m Total Euro Loans GBP289.7m GBP37.2m Total Portfolio GBP431.7m GBP45.5m (1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rates. During the financial year, the following significant investment activity occurred (included in the table above): New Loans Student Accommodation, Dublin (EUR11.25 million): On 5 February 2018 the Group committed to a EUR11.25 million whole loan facility to finance a 127-bed purpose built student development scheme in central Dublin. The Dublin student market suffers from a severe structural undersupply of purpose built student accommodation, and the borrower's aim is to deliver high quality schemes in strong locations across Ireland in order to address this shortage. The initial facility advance was made on 5 February 2018, and the remaining development costs were funded monthly until completion in the summer of 2018. The facility has a term of two years. Residential, Dublin, Ireland (EUR9 million): On 16 February 2018, the Group committed to a EUR9 million floating rate whole loan to finance the conversion of 84 apart-hotels to residential use on a site adjacent to the Hotel, Dublin (described below). The financing has been provided in the form of an initial advance along with a capex facility to fund the refurbishment works for a period of 18 months with a six-month extension option. Hotel, Dublin, Ireland (EUR60 million): On 21 February 2018, the Group closed a EUR60 million floating rate whole loan to finance the acquisition of a 764 key hotel, 27 apart-hotel units and ancillary development land in Dublin. The financing has been provided in the form of a single advance for a four-year term with a one-year extension option. Shopping Centre, Spain (EUR17 million): On 23 February 2018, the Group closed a EUR17 million floating rate mezzanine loan secured by a shopping centre in Spain. The property is well anchored, dominates its catchment and is positioned to benefit from the sponsors' active asset management strategy. The financing has been provided in the form of an initial advance

along with a capex facility to implement further value enhancing initiatives. The Group's loan complements an existing senior facility provided by Spanish banks, a structure that the Group sees potential to replicate further in Spain. The loan term is 30 months with two one-year extension options. Hotel, Spain (EUR55 million): On 15 March 2018, the Group closed a EUR110 million floating rate whole loan secured by a hotel in Spain with Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (through a wholly owned subsidiary) participating in 50 per cent of the loan amount, provided the Group with a net commitment of EUR55 million. The financing has been provided in the form of an initial advance along with a capex facility to support the sponsor's repositioning strategy. The loan term is five years, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. Industrial, Paris (EUR14.77 million): On 4 May 2018, the Group arranged and subscribed to a EUR14.77 million note issuance, the proceeds of which were used to finance the acquisition of a light industrial asset in the Parisian region of France. Office & Hotel, Madrid (EUR19.5 million): On 12 November 2018 the Group closed a EUR19.5 million fixed rate whole loan secured by a mixed-use office and hotel property located in Madrid, Spain. The financing was primarily provided in the form of an initial advance along with a smaller capex facility to support the borrower's value-enhancing, light capex initiatives. The loan term is 5 years, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. Hotel & Residential, UK (GBP62.5 million): On 18th December 2018 the Group committed to fund a GBP62.5 million fixed rate mezzanine loan to support the development of a prime mixed-use scheme in Central London with Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (through a wholly owned subsidiary), participating in 66 per cent of the loan amount, providing the Group with a net commitment of GBP41.25 million. The loan term is 3 years with a one-year extension option, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. The loan partially funded on 21 December 2018 with the remaining balance expected to be funded in early 2019. Repayments Centre Point, London: The Group received full repayment on 16 February 2018 following successful completion of the borrower's business plan. Residential Portfolio, Cork: The Group received full repayment of the loan on 13 March 2018 following successful completion of the borrower's business plan. Hotel, Channel Islands: The Group received full repayment of the on 18 May 2018 following a refinancing by the borrower. Residential Portfolio, Dublin: The Group received full repayment on 29 November 2018 following a sale of the portfolio. Industrial, UK: The Group received full repayment of the on 20 December 2018 following a refinancing by the borrower. Industrial, Paris: The Group received full repayment on 21 December 2018 following a sale of the property. In addition to the above repayments, the Group continued to receive unscheduled amortisation on other loans as borrowers continue to execute their business plans, in particular on the Varde Partners Mixed Portfolio, the Industrial Portfolio (Europe) and Office (Paris) loans. The Group also advanced GBP3.6 million of proceeds to borrowers to which it has outstanding commitments from loans originated in prior years. The average remaining term of the loans is 2.8 years, which is split as shown in the table below. Value of % of loans invested Remaining years to contractual maturity* (GBPm) portfolio 0 to 1 years 21.6 5.0 1 to 2 years 101.9 23.6 2 to 3 years 135.1 31.3 3 to 5 years 148.0 34.3 5 to 10 years 25.0 5.8 * excludes any permitted extensions. Note that borrowers may elect to repay loans before contractual maturity. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD The following amounts have been drawn under existing commitments, up to 25 March 2019: Local Currency Hotel and Residential, UK GBP6,703,125 Hotel, Spain EUR2,519,265 Residential, Dublin, Ireland EUR1,390,169 Mixed Use Development, South East UK GBP151,764 Shopping Centre, Spain EUR72,526 Subsequently to reporting date, the Company repaid EUR15 million under Morgan Stanley credit facility and GBP11 million under Lloyds credit facility and has drawn additional funds of EUR2 million under Lloyds facility. At 25 March 2019 the amounts drawn under each facility are: * Morgan Stanley - EUR34 million * Lloyds - EUR17 million The following loan amortisation (both scheduled and unscheduled) has been received since the year-end up to 25 March 2019: Local Currency Industrial Portfolio, Central and Eastern Europe EUR938,496 Three Shopping Centres, Spain EUR167,344 Logistics, Dublin, Ireland EUR38,967 The following loans have been repaid in full since the year end: Local Currency Student Accommodation, Dublin EUR10,569,039 Varde Partners Mixed Portfolio, UK GBP968,003 On 23 January 2019, the Company declared a dividend of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share payable to shareholders on the register on 22 February 2019. Starwood European Finance Partners Limited Investment Manager 25 March 2019 Governance Board of Directors STEPHEN SMITH | Non-executive Chairman - Chairman of the Board Stephen is Chairman of The PRS REIT which currently trades on the SFS of the London Stock Exchange. He is also Chairman of AEW UK Long Lease REIT plc which trades on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Previously, he was the Chief Investment Officer of British Land Company PLC, the FTSE 100 real estate investment trust from January 2010 to March 2013 with responsibility for the group's property and investment strategy. He was formerly Global Head of Asset Management and Transactions at AXA Real Estate Investment Managers, where he was responsible for the asset management of a portfolio of more than EUR40 billion on behalf of life funds, listed property vehicles, unit linked and closed end funds. Prior to joining AXA in 1999 he was Managing Director at Sun Life Properties for five years. Stephen is a UK resident. JONATHAN BRIDEL | Non-executive Director - Management Engagement Committee Chairman Jonathan acts as a non-executive Chairman or Director of listed and unlisted companies comprised mainly of investment funds and investment managers. These include The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (FTSE 250), Alcentra European Floating Rate Income Fund Limited (until 30 June 2019), Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (FTSE 250) and Funding Circle SME Income Fund Limited which are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, DP Aircraft I Limited and Fair Oaks Income Fund Limited. He was previously Managing Director of Royal Bank of Canada's investment business in the Channel Islands. Prior to this, after working at PriceWaterhouse Corporate Finance in London, Jonathan served in senior management positions in the British Isles and Australia in banking, specialising in credit and in private businesses as Chief Financial Officer. Graduating from the University of Durham with a degree of Master of Business Administration in 1988, Jonathan also holds qualifications from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales where he is a Fellow, the Chartered Institute of Marketing and the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Jonathan is a Chartered Marketer and a member of the Chartered Institute of Marketing, a Chartered Director and Fellow of the Institute of Directors and a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment. Jonathan is a resident of Guernsey. JOHN WHITTLE | Non-executive Director - Audit Committee Chairman John is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds the Institute of Directors Diploma in Company Direction. He is a non-executive Director of International Public Partnerships Limited (FTSE 250), India Capital Growth Fund which is listed on the main market of London Stock Exchange, Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited, GLI Finance Ltd and Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited (all listed on AIM), Toro Limited (listed on SFM), and also acts as non-executive Director to several other Guernsey investment funds. He was previously Finance Director of Close Fund Services, a large independent fund administrator, where he successfully initiated a restructuring of client financial reporting services and was a key member of the business transition team. Prior to moving to Guernsey he was at PriceWaterhouse in London before embarking on a career in business services, predominantly telecoms. He co-led the business turnaround of Talkland International (which became Vodafone Retail) and was directly responsible for the strategic shift into retail distribution and its subsequent implementation; he subsequently worked on the private equity acquisition of Ora Telecom. John is also a resident of Guernsey. Report of the Directors PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE The Principal Activities and Investment Objective are fully detailed in the Objective and Investment Policy. STRUCTURE

The Company was incorporated with limited liability in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, on 9 November 2012 with registered number 55836, and has been authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission as a registered closed-ended investment company. The Company's Ordinary Shares were admitted to the premium segment of the UK Listing Authority's Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange as part of its IPO which completed on 17 December 2012. Further issues have taken place since IPO and are listed under "Capital" below. The issued capital during the year comprises the Company's Ordinary Shares denominated in Sterling. The Company makes its investments through Starfin Lux S.à.r.l (indirectly wholly-owned via a 100% shareholding in Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited), Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l. (both indirectly wholly-owned via a 100% shareholding in Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited). References to the Group refer to the Company and its subsidiaries. DIVIDEND POLICY The Company has a target dividend of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share per annum, based on quarterly dividend payments. DIVIDENDS PAID The Company declared dividends of 1.625 pence for each of the calendar quarters of 2018. The Company paid a total of GBP24,376,261 in respect of 2018 (6.5 pence per Ordinary share) (2017: GBP24,376,261: 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share). BUSINESS REVIEW The Group's performance during the year to 31 December 2018, its position at that date and the Group's future developments are detailed in the Chairman's Statement, the Strategic Report and the Investment Manager's Report. CAPITAL As part of the Company's IPO completed on 17 December 2012, 228,500,000 Ordinary Shares of the Company, with an issue price of 100 pence per share, were admitted to the premium segment of the UK Listing Authority's Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. The following issues have been made since IPO: Number of Price (pence per Admission Date Ordinary Shares Ordinary Share) 21 March 2013 8,000,000 104.25 9 April 2013 1,000,000 104.50 12 April 2013 600,000 104.00 23 July 2015 23,780,000 103.00 29 September 2015 42,300,000 102.75 12 August 2016 70,839,398 103.05 Following these issues, the Company now has issued share capital consisting of 375,019,398 Ordinary Shares. There have been no further issues during 2018. SUBSTANTIAL INTERESTS Information provided to the Company by major shareholders pursuant to the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR") is published via a Regulatory Information Service and is available on the Company's website. The Company has been notified under Rule 5 of the DTR of the following holdings of voting rights in its shares as at 31 December 2018 and as at the date of this report. % holding of % holding of Ordinary Ordinary Shares at 31 Shares at the date December of Name 2018 this report Quilter Cheviot 9.11 9.11 Investment Management SG Private Banking 8.98 8.98 Schroder Investment 8.61 13.66 Management Quilter Investors 7.11 7.91 Fidelity International 5.41 5.39 BlackRock 5.41 5.41 DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES The Directors' interests in shares are shown below: Ordinary Shares at Ordinary Shares at Name 31 December 2018 31 December 2017 Stephen Smith 78,929 78,929 John Whittle 11,866 11,866 Jonathan Bridel and Spouse 11,866 11,866 The Directors have adopted a code of Directors' dealings in Ordinary Shares, which is based on EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). MAR came into effect across the EU (including the UK) on 3 July 2016. The Board is responsible for taking all proper and reasonable steps to ensure compliance with MAR by the Directors, and reviews such compliance on a regular basis. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD Details of events after the reporting period are contained in note 23 to the consolidated financial statements. INDEPENDENT AUDITOR The Board of Directors elected to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as Auditor to the Company at the inaugural meeting of the Company on 22 November 2012 and they have been re-appointed at each AGM held since. PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP has indicated their willingness to continue as Auditor. The Directors will place a resolution before the AGM to re-appoint them as independent Auditor for the ensuing year, and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration. Report of the Directors INVESTMENT MANAGER AND SERVICE PROVIDERS The Investment Manager during the year was Starwood European Finance Partners Limited (the "Investment Manager"), incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 55819 and regulated by the GFSC and Alternative Investment Fund Management Directive. The Investment Manager has appointed Starwood Capital Europe Advisers, LLP ("the Investment Adviser"), an English limited liability partnership authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), to provide investment advice pursuant to an Investment Advisory Agreement. The administration of both the Company and Investment Manager was delegated to Ipes (Guernsey) Limited (the "Administrator") during the year. DISCOUNT CONTROL The Company maintains share repurchase powers that allow the Company to repurchase Ordinary Shares in the Market up to 14.99 per cent of the share capital, subject to annual renewal of the Shareholder authority. In addition the Company may raise fresh capital including through a placing programme (subject to the publication of a prospectus of the Company) and through opportunistic tap issues. This enables issuers such as the Company (subject to obtaining the requisite Shareholder authorities) to issue up to 20 per cent of the securities already listed by way of such issues over 12 months without any requirement to publish a prospectus. DISCOUNT-TRIGGERED REALISATION Following the approval of the amendment to the Articles, the provisions relating to the Realisation Offer will now first apply by reference to the last six months of the financial year ending 31 December 2022 and that the Realisation Vote mechanism would apply (where the discount-triggered realisation mechanism has not been activated) by no later than 28 February 2023 and in each case on successive five year anniversaries of such dates. REALISATION VOTE In the event that the discount-triggered realisation mechanism is not activated, the Directors shall exercise their discretion under the Articles to put forward a realisation vote (as an ordinary resolution) to Shareholders by no later than 28 February 2023. If Shareholders vote in favour of this resolution then the Company will procure that a Realisation Offer on substantially the same terms as that described above is offered to Shareholders. Following the receipt of all elections, if either: (i) more than 75 per cent of the Ordinary Shares then in issue were elected for realisation; or (ii) the NAV of the Company following the realisation would be less than GBP100 million, the Directors may exercise their discretion not to proceed with the Realisation Offer and instead put forward alternative proposals which are no less favourable to electing Shareholders and which may include the reorganisation or winding up of the Company. If Shareholders vote against the realisation vote then the Company will continue in existence as it is then constituted without any liquidity event for Shareholders. SHARE BUYBACKS At the AGM held on 15 May 2018, the Company renewed the authority received at the AGM held on 11 May 2017 to purchase in the market up to 14.99 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue on 15 May 2018 at a price not exceeding: (i) five per cent above the average of the mid-market values of the Ordinary Shares for the five Business Days before the purchase is made; or (ii) the higher of the last independent trade or the highest current independent bid for the Ordinary Shares. The Directors will give consideration to repurchasing Shares under this authority, but are not bound to do so, where the market price of an Ordinary Share trades at more than 7.5 per cent below the Net Asset Value per Share for more than 3 months, subject to available cash not otherwise required for working capital purposes or the payment of dividends in accordance with the Company's dividend policy. If not previously used, this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Company's AGM in 2019. The Directors intend to seek annual renewal of this buyback authority from Shareholders each year at the Company's AGM. John Whittle | Director 25 March 2019 Directors' Remuneration Report REMUNERATION POLICY & COMPONENTS The Board endeavours to ensure the remuneration policy reflects and supports the Company's strategic aims and objectives throughout the year under review. It has been agreed that, due to the small size and structure of the Company, a separate Remuneration Committee would be inefficient; therefore the Board as a whole is responsible for discussions regarding remuneration. As per the Company's Articles of Association, all Directors are entitled to such remuneration as is stated in the Company's Prospectus or as the Company

may determine by ordinary resolution; to not exceed the aggregate overall limit of GBP200,000. Subject to this limit, it is the Company's policy to determine the level of Directors' fees, having regard for the level of fees payable to non-executive Directors in the industry generally, the role that individual Directors fulfil in respect of responsibilities related to the Board, Management Engagement Committee and Audit Committee and the time dedicated by each Director to the Company's affairs. Base fees are set out below. As outlined in the Articles of Association, the Directors may also be paid for all reasonable travelling, accommodation and other out-of-pocket expenses properly incurred in the attendance of Board or Committee meetings, general meetings, or meetings with shareholders or debentures of the Company or otherwise in discharge of their duties; and all reasonable expenses properly incurred by them seeking independent professional advice on any matter that concerns them in the furtherance of their duties as Directors of the Company. No Director has any entitlement to pensions, paid bonuses or performance fees, has been granted share options or been invited to participate in long-term incentive plans. No loans have been originated by the Company for the benefit of any Director. None of the Directors have a service contract with the Company. Each of the Directors has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company dated 22 November 2012, and then prior to the May 2019 AGM, subject to re-election every three years thereafter at the AGM. It has been decided that from the May 2019 AGM each Director is subject to annual re-election. Total Fee 2018 Total Fee 2017 Director GBP GBP Stephen Smith 50,000 47,500 John Whittle 45,000 40,000 Jonathan Bridel 42,500 35,000 Aggregate fees 137,500 122,500 Aggregate expenses 4,321 2,916 Total 141,821 125,416 The Directors do not have any interests in contractual arrangements with the Company or its investments during the year under review, or subsequently. Each appointment can be terminated in accordance with the Company's Articles and without compensation. As outlined in the letters of appointment, each appointment can be terminated at the will of both parties with one month's notice either by (i) written resignation; (ii) unauthorised absences from Board meetings for 12 months or more; (iii) written request of the other Directors; or (iv) a resolution of the shareholders. Directors' and Officers' liability insurance cover is maintained by the Company but is not considered a benefit in kind nor constitutes a part of the Directors' remuneration. The Company's Articles indemnify each Director, Secretary, agent and officer of the Company, former or present, out of assets of the Company in relation to charges, losses, liabilities, damages and expenses incurred during the course of their duties, in so far as the law allows and provided that such indemnity is not available in circumstances of fraud, wilful misconduct or negligence. By order of the Board John Whittle | Director 25 March 2019 Corporate Governance Statement As a regulated Guernsey incorporated company with a Premium Listing on the Official List and admission to trading on the Main Market for Listed Securities of the London Stock Exchange, the Company is required to comply with the principles of the UK Corporate Governance Code dated April 2016 ("UK Code") (the UK Corporate Governance Code dated July 2018 will apply for the period beginning 1 January 2019). As an AIC member, the Board has also considered the principles and recommendations of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance dated July 2016 ("AIC Code") by reference to the AIC Corporate Governance Guide for Investment Companies ("AIC Guide"). The AIC Code addresses all the principles set out in the UK Code, as well as setting out additional principles and recommendations on issues of specific relevance to the Company. The AIC Code has been endorsed by the Financial Reporting Council as ensuring investment company boards fully meet their obligations to the UK Code and LR 9.8.6 of the Listing Rules. Having adopted the AIC Code with effect from Admission (17 December 2012), the Board has therefore assessed itself, the Committees and performance of the Directors during the year. Except as disclosed within the report, the Board is of the view that throughout the year ended 31 December 2018, the Company complied with the recommendations of the AIC Code and the relevant provisions of the UK Code. Key issues affecting the Company's corporate governance responsibilities, how they are addressed by the Board and application of the AIC Code are presented below. The AIC Code includes provisions relating to: the role of the chief executive; executive Directors' remuneration; and the need for an internal audit function which are not considered by the Board to be relevant to the Company, being an externally managed investment company. The Company has therefore not reported further in respect of these provisions. The Guernsey Financial Services Commission Finance Sector Code of Corporate Governance ("GFSC Code") came into force in Guernsey on 1 January 2012 and was amended in February 2016. The Company is deemed to satisfy the GFSC Code provided that it continues to conduct its governance in accordance with the requirements of the UK Code. CHAIRMAN Appointed to the permanent position of Chairman of the Board on 22 November 2012, Stephen Smith is responsible for leading the Board in all areas, including determination of strategy, organising the Board's business and ensuring the effectiveness of the Board and individual Directors. He also endeavours to produce an open culture of debate within the Board. Prior to the Chairman's appointment, a job specification was prepared which included an assessment of the time commitment anticipated for the role. Discussions were undertaken to ensure the Chairman was sufficiently aware of the time needed for his role, and agreed to upon signature of his letter of appointment. Other significant business commitments of the Chairman were disclosed to the Company prior to appointment to the Board, and were publicly disclosed in the Company's Prospectus dated 28 November 2012. Any subsequent changes have been declared. Certain of these commitments, and their subsequent changes, can be identified in his biography. The effectiveness and independence of the Chairman is evaluated on an annual basis as part of the Board's performance evaluation; the Management Engagement Committee Chairman is tasked with collating feedback and discussing with the Chairman on behalf of the rest of the Board. As per the Company's Articles, all Directors, including the Chairman, must disclose any interest in a transaction that the Board and Committees will consider. To ensure all Board decisions are independent, the said conflicted Director is not entitled to vote in respect of any arrangement connected to the interested party, but may be counted in the quorum. STEPHEN SMITH | Chairman BOARD Independence and Disclosure The Board and Chairman confirm that they were selected prior to the Company's launch and were able to assume all responsibilities at an early stage, independent of the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser. The Board is composed entirely of non-executive Directors, who meet as required without the presence of the Investment Manager or service providers to scrutinise the achievement of agreed goals and objectives, and monitor performance. Through the Audit Committee and the Management Engagement Committee they are able to ascertain the integrity of financial information and confirm that all financial controls and risk management systems are robust, and analyse the performance of the Investment Manager and other service providers on a regular basis. Following the annual performance evaluation, it was deemed that the Directors had been proven to challenge the Investment Manager throughout the year under review, as minuted and recorded, therefore for the purposes of assessing compliance with the AIC Code, the Board as a whole considers that each Director is independent of the Investment Manager and free from any business or other relationship that could materially interfere with the exercise of his independent judgment. If required, the Board is able to access independent professional advice. The Investment Manager is also requested to declare any potential conflicts surrounding votes, share dealing and soft commissions on an annual basis to the Board to help with the assessment of investments. Open communication between the Investment Manager and the Board is facilitated by regular Board meetings, to which the Investment Manager is invited to attend and update the Board on the current status of the Company's investments, along with ad hoc meetings as required. Coming to mutual agreement on all decisions, it was agreed the Board had acted in the best interests of the Company to the extent that, if deemed appropriate, a Director would abstain or have his objection noted, which would be reflected within the minutes. Similar to the process outlined above for the appointment of the Chairman, a job specification was prepared for each directorship which included an assessment of the time commitment anticipated for the role to ensure each Director was aware of the time commitment needed for the role. The Directors' other significant business commitments were disclosed to the Company prior to appointment to the Board, and were publicly disclosed in the Company's Prospectus dated 28 November 2012. Any subsequent changes have been declared. Certain of these commitments can be identified in each Director's biography in Board of Directors section. Details of the skills

and experience provided by each Director can also be found in their biographies, alongside identification of the role each Director currently holds in the Company. The terms and conditions of appointment for non-executive Directors are outlined in their letters of appointment, and are available for inspection by any person at the Company's registered office during normal business hours and at the AGM for fifteen minutes prior to and during the meeting. There is no executive Director function in the Company; all day-to-day functions are outsourced to external service providers. Development The Board believes that the Company's Directors should develop their skills and knowledge through participation at relevant courses. The Chairman is responsible for reviewing and discussing the training and development of each Director according to identified needs. Upon appointment, all Directors participate in discussions with the Chairman and other Directors to understand the responsibilities of the Directors, in addition to the Company's business and procedures. The Company also provides regular opportunities for the Directors to obtain a thorough understanding of the Company's business by regularly meeting members of the senior management team from the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser and other service providers, both in person and by phone. Balance of the Board and Diversity Policy It is perceived that the Board is well-balanced, with a wide array of skills, experience and knowledge that ensures it functions correctly and that no single Director may dominate the Board's decisions. Having three Directors appointed ensures that during any transition period, there are at least two Directors to provide stability. The Board's position on diversity can be seen in the Strategic Report. All Directors currently sit on all the Committees, with the exception of the Chairman, who resigned from the Audit Committee during the year (effective 12 November 2018); each Director also fills one Committee chairmanship post only. Annual Performance Evaluation The Board's balance is reviewed on a regular basis as part of a performance evaluation review. Using a pre- determined template based on the AIC Code's provisions as a basis for review, the Board undertook an evaluation of its performance, and in addition, an evaluation focusing on individual commitment, performance and contribution of each Director was conducted. The Chairman then met with each Director to fully understand their views of the Company's strengths and to identify potential weaknesses. If appropriate, new members are proposed to resolve any perceived issues, or a resignation is sought. Following discussions and review of the Chairman's evaluation by the other Directors, the Management Engagement Committee Chairman reviewed the Chairman's performance. Training and development needs are identified as part of this process, thereby ensuring that all Directors are able to discharge their duties effectively. Given the Company's size and the structure of the Board, no external facilitator or independent third party was used in the performance evaluation. Re-election and Board Tenure There is currently no Nominations Committee for the Company as it is deemed that the size, composition and structure of the Company would mean the process would be inefficient and counter-productive. The Board therefore undertakes a thorough process of reviewing the skill set of the individual Directors, and proposes new, or renewal of current, appointments to the Board. During the year the Board took the decision to submit all Directors for re-election annually going forward. Mr John Whittle, Mr Stephen Smith and Mr Jonathan Bridel are therefore submitting themselves for re-election at the AGM on 15 May 2019. Furthermore, beginning from the May 2019 AGM each Director is subject to annual re-election. The Audit Committee Members and the Board confirm that all Directors have proven their ability to fulfil all legal responsibilities and to provide effective independent judgment on issues of strategy, performance, resources and conduct. The Board therefore has no hesitation in recommending to Shareholders that all Directors are re-elected. Appointment Process As no new Director has been appointed since the Company's launch and the Board believes there is no gap that currently needs to be filled, no appointment process has been formalised. It is anticipated, however, that the process will involve identifying gaps and needs in the Board's composition, then reviewing the skill set of potential candidates. For renewal of current appointments, all Directors except the individual in question are entitled to vote at the meeting. Similarly, no new nominations have been made for the role of Chairman or Director of the Board since prior to launch. Succession Planning The Board is mindful of the need to plan for succession and to implement in a constructive fashion that supports and builds on the cohesive Board. In view of the approaching 9th year anniversary of the Company's IPO, the retirement process for the existing Directors, as currently envisaged, is anticipated to commence at the AGM of the Company in May 2020. Replacements should be sought approximately six months before each rotation date allowing for a substantive handover period. In the Directors' opinion this would allow the Board to ensure that there is depth of knowledge, skills and experience and the right individuals are in place to lead the company into the future. Replacement Directors, in particular the exact order of retirements might vary subject to the selection of a new Chairman, which is seen as a critical appointment. The Board will keep this succession plan under review and monitor its progress with a particular focus on ensuring over time that each new Director is equipped with the necessary skills, experience and knowledge. BOARD AND COMMITTEES Board Matters reserved for the Board include review of the Company's overall strategy and business plans; approval of the Company's half-yearly and annual report; review and approval of any alteration to the Group's accounting policies or practices and valuation of investments; approval of any alteration to the Company's capital structure; approval of dividend policy; appointments to the Board and constitution of Board Committees; observation of relevant legislation and regulatory requirements; and performance review of key service providers. The Board also retains ultimate responsibility for Committee decisions; every Committee is required to refer to the Board, who will make the final decision. Terms of reference that contain a formal schedule of matters reserved for the Board of Directors and its duly authorised Committee for decision has been approved and can be reviewed at the Company's registered office. The meeting attendance record is displayed in the Board and Committee Meeting Attendance sections of the Corporate Governance statement. The Directors confirm that they have devoted sufficient time and commitment to meet their board responsibilities. The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the Board. Audit Committee The Board has established an Audit Committee composed of all the independent members of the Board. Effective 12 November 2018, the Chairman of the Board is not included as a Committee member, but may attend the meetings upon invitation by the Audit Committee Chairman. The Audit Committee, its membership and its terms of reference are kept under regular review by the Board, and it is confident all members have sufficient financial skills and experience, and competence relevant to the Company's Sector. Mr John Whittle is Audit Committee Chairman. The Audit Committee met three times during 2018 (2017: three times); the meeting attendance record is displayed in Board and Committee Meeting Attendance section of the Corporate Governance statement. The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the Audit Committee. Owing to the size and structure of the Company, there is no internal audit function. The Audit Committee has reviewed the need for an internal audit function, and perceived that the internal financial and operating control systems in place within the Company and its service providers, for example as evidenced by the Audit and Assurance Faculty Report ("AAF 01/06 Assurance Report") on the internal procedures of the Administrator, give sufficient assurance that a sound system of internal control is maintained that safeguards shareholders' investment and Company assets. The Audit Committee is intended to assist the Board in discharging its responsibilities for the integrity of the Company's consolidated financial statements, as well as aiding the assessment of the Company's internal control effectiveness and objectivity of the external Auditors. Further information on the Audit Committee's responsibilities is given in the Report of the Audit Committee. Formal terms of reference for the Audit Committee are available at the registered office and on the Company's website, and are reviewed on a regular basis. Management Engagement Committee The Company has established a Management Engagement Committee which comprises all the Directors, with Mr Jonathan Bridel as the Chairman of the Committee. The Management Engagement Committee's main function is to review and make recommendations on any proposed amendment to the Investment Management Agreement and keep under review the performance of the Investment Manager; and undertake an assessment of the Investment Manager's scope and responsibilities as outlined in the service agreement and prospectus on a formal basis every year. Discussions on the Investment Manager's performance are also conducted regularly throughout the year by the Board. Reviews of engagements with other service providers, such as the Administrator, to ensure all parties are operating satisfactorily are also undertaken by the

Management Engagement Committee so as to ensure the safe and accurate management and administration of the Company's affairs and business and that they are competitive and reasonable for Shareholders. The Management Engagement Committee met once during 2018 (2017: once) and undertook a review of the key service providers to the Group and the Company, utilising a service provider questionnaire. No material weaknesses were identified and the recommendation to the Board was that the current arrangements were appropriate and provided good quality services and advice to the Company and the Group. Formal terms of reference for the Management Engagement Committee are available at the registered office and the Company's website, and are reviewed on a regular basis. The Company Secretary acts as the secretary to the Management Engagement Committee. Board and Committee Meeting Attendance In addition to the scheduled quarterly and additional ad hoc meetings, the Directors and the Investment Manager have been provided with a number of telephone and face to face investment briefings by the Investment Adviser in order to keep the Directors and the Investment Manager fully apprised and up to date with the current investment status and progress. During the year, a committee of one Director was appointed to approve dividends. BOARD REMUNERATION As outlined in the Prospectus, Directors are paid in accordance with agreed principles aimed at focusing on long-term performance of the Company. Further information can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report. Individual attendance at Board and Committee meetings is set out below: Management Scheduled Ad hoc Audit Engagement Board Board1 Committee Committee Stephen Smith1 4 1 3 1 John Whittle 4 5 3 1 Jonathan Bridel 4 6 3 1 Total Meetings for year 4 6 3 1 1 The ad hoc Board meetings are convened at short notice to deal with administrative matters. It is not therefore always logistically feasible, or a necessity, for the Chairman of the Board to attend such meetings. COMPANY SECRETARY Reports and papers, containing relevant, concise and clear information, are provided to the Board and Committees in a timely manner to enable review and consideration prior to both scheduled and ad-hoc specific meetings. This ensures that Directors are capable of contributing to, and validating, the development of Company strategy and management. The regular reports also provide information that enables scrutiny of the Company's Investment Manager and other service providers' performance. When required, the Board has sought further clarification of matters with the Investment Manager and other service providers, both by means of further reports and in-depth discussions, in order to make more informed decisions for the Company. Under the direction of the Chairman, the Company Secretary facilitates the flow of information between the Board, Committees, Investment Manager and other service providers through the development of comprehensive, detailed meeting packs, agendas and other media. These are circulated to the Board and other attendees in sufficient time to review the data. Full access to the advice and services of the Company Secretary is available to the Board; in turn, the Company Secretary is responsible for advising on all governance matters through the Chairman. The Articles and schedule of matters reserved for the Board indicate the appointment and resignation of the Company Secretary is an item reserved for the full Board. A review of the performance of the Company Secretary is undertaken by the Board on a regular basis. FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS INFORMATION An explanation of the Directors' roles and responsibilities in preparing the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 is provided in the Statement of Directors' Responsibilities. For the purposes solely of the audit of the consolidated financial statements, the Auditors have reviewed the Company's compliance with certain of the AIC Code's provisions, the UK Listing Authority's Listing Rules and other applicable rules of the Financial Conduct Authority as reported in the Independent Auditor's Report. Further information enabling shareholders to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy can be sourced in the Chairman's Statement, the Strategic Report and the Report of the Directors. GOING CONCERN The Directors also considered it appropriate to prepare the financial statements on the going concern basis, as explained in the Basis of preparation paragraph in Note 2 of the financial statements. IFRS 9 ADOPTION IFRS 9 "Financial Instruments" became effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018. It addresses the classification, measurement and derecognition of financial assets and liabilities and replaces the multiple classification and measurement models in IAS 39. IFRS 9 has been applied retrospectively by the Group and did not result in a change to the classification or measurement of financial instruments as outlined in Note 2(b)(i) of the financial statements. The Group's investment portfolio of credit linked notes continue to be classified as fair value through profit or loss, and other financial assets which are held for collection continue to be measured at amortised cost. In assessing those financial assets designated as debt instruments (held for collection), no expected credit losses were deemed to be necessary because of the significant loan to value headroom and strong security packages in place at adoption, and hence there was no material impact on adoption when compared to the prior impairment policy of the Group. However, all new loans are assessed with respect to the determination of the appropriate level of expected credit loss required to be presented in the financial statements, if any, and all outstanding debt instruments held are assessed regularly with the assistance of the Investment Adviser to determine whether any are underperforming or have had a significant credit risk deterioration, which may warrant a lifetime expected credit loss being recognised. RISK CONTROL In addition to the earlier assessment of principal risks and uncertainties contained within the Strategic Report, the Board is required annually to review the effectiveness of the Group's key internal controls such as financial, operational and compliance controls and risk management. The controls are designed to ensure that the risk of failure to achieve business objectives is minimised, and are intended to provide reasonable assurance against material misstatement or loss. This is not absolute assurance that all risks are eliminated. Through regular meetings of the Audit Committee, the Board seeks to maintain full and effective control over all strategic, financial, regulatory and operational issues. The Board maintains an organisational and committee structure with clearly defined lines of responsibility and delegation of authorities. RISK MANAGEMENT As part of the compilation of the risk register for the Company, appropriate consideration has been given to the relevant control processes and that risk is considered, assessed and managed as an integral part of the business. The Company's system of internal control includes inter alia the overall control exercise, procedures for the identification and evaluation of business risk, the control procedures themselves and the review of these internal controls by the Audit Committee on behalf of the Board. Each of these elements that make up the Company's system of internal financial and operating control is explained in further detail as below. (i) Control Environment The Company is ultimately dependent upon the quality and integrity of the staff and management of the Investment Manager, the Investment Adviser and its Fund Administration & Company Secretarial service provider. In each case, qualified and able individuals have been selected at all levels. The staff of both the Investment Manager and Administrator are aware of the internal controls relevant to their activities and are also collectively accountable for the operation of those controls. Appropriate segregation and delegation of duties is in place. The Audit Committee undertakes a review of the Company's internal financial and operating controls on a regular basis. The Auditors of the Company consider internal controls relevant to the Company's preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in order to design their audit procedures, but not for the purpose of expressing an audit opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls. In its role as a third-party fund administration services provider, Ipes (Guernsey) Limited produces an annual AAF 01/06 Assurance Report on the internal control procedures in place within Ipes (Guernsey) Limited and this is subject to review by the Audit Committee and the Board. (ii) Identification and Evaluation of Business Risks Another key business risk is the performance of the Company's investments. This is managed by the Investment Manager, which undertakes regular analysis and reporting of business risks in relation to the loan portfolio, and then proposes appropriate courses of action to the Board for their review. (iii) Key Procedures In addition to the above, the Audit Committee's key procedures include a comprehensive system for reporting financial results to the Board regularly, as well as quarterly impairment reviews of loans conducted by the Board as a whole (including reports on the underlying investment performance). Although no system of internal control can provide absolute assurance

against material misstatement or loss, the Company's system is designed to assist the Directors in obtaining reasonable assurance that problems are identified on a timely basis and dealt with appropriately. The Company, given its size, does not have an internal audit function. It is the view of the Board that the controls in relation to the Company's operating, accounting, compliance and IT risks performed robustly throughout the year. In addition, all have been in full compliance with the Company's policies and external regulations, including: * Investment policy, as outlined in the IPO documentation, and subsequently amended by EGM's held on 2 May 2014, 9 March 2015 and 6 May 2016; * Personal Account Dealing, as outlined in the Model Code; * Whistleblowing Policy; * Anti-Bribery Policy; * Applicable Financial Conduct Authority Regulations; * Listing Rules, and Disclosure and Transparency Rules; * Treatment and handling of confidential information; * Conflicts of interest; * Compliance policies; and * Anti-Money Laundering Regulations. There were no protected disclosures made pursuant to the Company's whistleblowing policy, or that of service providers in relation to the Company, during the year to 31 December 2018. In summary, the Board considers that the Company's existing internal financial and operating controls, coupled with the analysis of risks inherent in the business models of the Company and its subsidiaries, continue to provide appropriate tools for the Company to monitor, evaluate and mitigate its risks. BREXIT When and if the UK leaves Europe as a result of the referendum held on 23 June 2016 and the consequential uncertainty surrounding the UK and EU economy, the Directors considered the impact this decision will have on the Group in the short and longer term. There is still no certainty around Brexit which means that proper planning for it seems impossible. The Directors believe Brexit is likely to have a limited effect on the Group's financial and operating prospects. The most relevant impact of Brexit since the referendum vote on 23 June 2016 was a reduction in UK interest rates and a slight devaluation of the sterling against the US Dollar and the Euro. Further implications of Brexit on the Group are not identifiable at present. This risk is beyond the control of the Group, but the Group closely monitors Brexit developments and their impact on the financial industry. The Directors consider that the Group's main impact of Brexit would come from the below factors: * Macro-economic uncertainty or downturn in the UK economy; * Global political uncertainty; * Exchange rate volatility and the devaluation of sterling; and * Decline in the debt market and borrower ability to repay. The above risks are already identified as principal risks to the Group which could threaten the ongoing viability of the Group. The potential impact on Group's performance and how associated principal risks are managed by the Board are described in the Strategic Report. ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT DIRECTIVE ("AIFMD") The AIFMD, which was implemented across the EU on 22 July 2013 with the transition period ending 22 July 2014, aims to harmonise the regulation of Alternative Investment Fund Managers ("AIFMs") and imposes obligations on managers who manage or distribute Alternative Investment Funds ("AIFs") in the EU or who market shares in such funds to EU investors. After seeking professional regulatory and legal advice, the Company was established in Guernsey such that, upon implementation of AIFMD it would be a Non-EU AIF, with Starwood European Finance Partners Limited appointed to act as the Non-EU AIFM. In accordance with AIFMD disclosure obligations, note 6 provides a summary of realised and unrealised gains and losses. The Investment Manager does not receive an additional fee, to that stated in note 22, as a result of acting as the AIFM. The Board of the Investment Manager received an aggregate fee of GBP62,500 for the year ended 31 December 2018. The marketing of shares in AIFs that are established outside the EU (such as the Company) to investors in an EU member state is prohibited unless certain conditions are met. Certain of these conditions are outside the Company's control as they are dependent on the regulators of the relevant third country (in this case Guernsey) and the relevant EU member state entering into regulatory co-operation agreements with one another. The AIFM has given written notification to the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), pursuant to Regulation 59 of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Regulations 2013 (SI 1773/2013) (the "AIFM Regulations") of its intention to market the shares to investors in the United Kingdom in accordance with the AIFM Regulations and the rules and guidance of the FCA. The AIFM has given written notification to the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets ("AFM") pursuant to Article 1:13b section 1 and 2 of the Act on the Financial Supervision (Wet op het financieel toezicht) (the "AFS") of its intention to market the shares to investors in the Netherlands in accordance with the AFS, any rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto and the rules and guidance of the AFM. On 12 February 2016, the AIFM obtained a marketing licence in Sweden in accordance with Chapter 5, Section 10 of the Swedish Alternative Investment Fund Managers Act (Sw. lag (2013:561) om förvaltare av alternativa investeringsfonder). This enables shares in the Company to be marketed to professional investors in Sweden. Currently, the National Private Placement Regime ("NPPR") provides a mechanism to market Non-EU AIFs that are not allowed to be marketed under the AIFMD domestic marketing regimes. The Board is utilising NPPR in order to market the Company, specifically in the UK, Sweden and the Netherlands. The Board works with the Company's advisers to ensure the necessary conditions are met, and all required notices and disclosures are made under NPPR. Any regulatory changes arising from implementation of the AIFMD (or otherwise) that limit the Company's ability to market future issues of its shares may adversely affect the Company's ability to carry out its investment policy successfully and to achieve its investment objective, which in turn may adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, NAV and/or the market price of the Ordinary Shares. The Board, in conjunction with the Company's advisers, will continue to monitor the development of the AIFMD and its impact on the Company. The Company will continue to use NPPR pending further consultation from the European Securities and Marketing Authority ("ESMA"). The Board has considered the disclosure obligations under Articles 22 and 23 and can confirm that the Company complies with the various organisational, operational and transparency obligations. FOREIGN ACCOUNT TAX COMPLIANCE ACT ("FATCA") AND THE OECD COMMON REPORTING STANDARDS ("CRS") FATCA became effective on 1 January 2013 and is being gradually implemented internationally. The legislation is aimed at determining the ownership of US assets in foreign accounts and improving US Tax compliance with respect to those assets. More than 90 jurisdictions, including all 34 member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development ("OECD") and the G20 members, have committed to implement the Common Reporting Standard for automatic exchange of tax information ("CRS"). Building on the model created by FATCA, the CRS creates a global standard for the annual automatic exchange of financial account information between the relevant tax authorities. The Board in conjunction with the Company's service providers and advisers have ensured that the Company complies with FATCA and CRS's requirements to the extent relevant to the Company. DIALOGUE WITH SHAREHOLDERS The Directors place a great deal of importance on communication with shareholders. The Company's Chairman, Investment Manager and the Brokers, aim to meet with large shareholders at least annually, together with the Investment Adviser, and calls are undertaken on a regular basis with shareholders. The Board also receives regular reports from the Brokers on shareholder issues. Publications such as the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements and quarterly factsheets are reviewed and approved by the Board prior to circulation, and are widely distributed to other parties who have an interest in the Company's performance, and are available on the Company's website. All Directors are available for discussions with the shareholders, in particular the Chairman and the Audit Committee Chairman, as and when required. CONSTRUCTIVE USE OF AGM The Notice of AGM is sent out at least 20 working days in advance of the meeting. All shareholders have the opportunity to put questions to the Board or Investment Manager, either formally at the Company's AGM, informally following the meeting, or in writing at any time during the year via the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary is also available to answer general shareholder queries at any time throughout the year. SIGNIFICANT VOTE AGAINST EGM RESOLUTIONS As announced by the Company on 15 May 2018, the Board is aware that a significant number of votes (approximately 56.8 million shares or 21.7% of those voting) was received against Resolution 2 at the 2018 EGM. Resolution 2 at the 2018 EGM requested authority from shareholders to disapply Pre-Emption Rights on the allotment of equity securities for up to 10 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue, in addition to the 10% already approved at the May 2018 AGM. The vast majority of the votes against the resolution were attributable to one institutional investor. For the purpose of good corporate governance and best practice, the Board can confirm that it has engaged with the relevant

shareholder following the 2018 EGM and provided an explanation as to why the Board was of the view that the relevant resolution was in the best interests of shareholders. The Board has taken their feedback into account in considering the justification for the future related resolutions. By order of the Board John Whittle | Director 25 March 2019 Report of the Audit Committee The Board is supported by the Audit Committee, which until 12 November 2018 comprised all the Directors during the year under review (the Chairman of the Board, stepped down as a committee member following the release of the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code on 12 November 2018). The Board has considered the composition of the Audit Committee and is satisfied it has sufficient recent and relevant skills and experience, in particular the Board has considered the requirements of the UK Code that the Audit Committee should have at least one Member who has recent and relevant financial experience and that the Audit Committee as a whole has competence relevant to the sector in which the Company invests. The Board considers all of the relevant requirements to have been met. ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES The primary role and responsibilities of the Audit Committee are outlined in the Audit Committee's terms of reference, available at the registered office, including: * Monitoring the integrity of the consolidated financial statements of the Group and any formal announcements relating to the Group's financial performance, and reviewing significant financial reporting judgements contained within said statements and announcements; * Reviewing the Group's internal financial controls, and the Group's internal control and risk management systems; * Monitoring the need for an internal audit function annually; * Monitoring and reviewing the scope, independence, objectivity and effectiveness of the external Auditor, taking into consideration relevant regulatory and professional requirements; * Making recommendations to the Board in relation to the appointment, re-appointment and removal of the external Auditor and approving their remuneration and terms of engagement, which in turn can be placed before the shareholders for their approval at the AGM; * Development and implementation of the Group's policy on the provision of non-audit services by the external Auditor, as appropriate; * Reviewing the arrangements in place to enable Directors and staff of service providers to, in confidence, raise concerns about possible improprieties in matters of financial reporting or other matters insofar as they may affect the Group; * Providing advice to the Board on whether the consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group's performance, business model and strategy; and * Reporting to the Board on how the Committee discharged all relevant responsibilities at each Board meeting. Financial Reporting The primary role of the Audit Committee in relation to the financial reporting is to review with the Administrator, Investment Manager and the Auditor the appropriateness of the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements, concentrating on, amongst other matters: * The quality and acceptability of accounting policies and practices; * The clarity of the disclosures and compliance with financial reporting standards and relevant financial and governance reporting requirements; * Material areas in which significant judgements have been applied or there has been discussion with the Auditor; * Whether the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for the shareholders to assess the Group's performance, business model and strategy; and * Any correspondence from regulators in relation to the Group's financial reporting. To aid its review, the Audit Committee considers reports from the Administrator and Investment Manager and also reports from the Auditor on the outcomes of their half-year review and annual audit. The Audit Committee supports PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP ("PwC") in displaying the necessary professional scepticism their role requires. The Audit Committee met three times during the year under review; individual attendance of Directors is outlined in the Board and Committee Meeting Attendance section of the Corporate Governance statement. The main matters discussed at those meetings were: * Review and approval of the annual audit plan of the external Auditor; * Discussion and approval of the fee for the external audit; * Detailed review of the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements Accounts and recommendation for approval by the Board; * Review and approval of the interim review plan of the external Auditor; * Detailed review of the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and recommendation for approval by the Board; * Discussion of reports from the external Auditor following their interim review and annual audit; * Adoption and impact of IFRS 9 and expected credit loss model; * Assessment of the effectiveness of the Auditor as described below; * Assessment of the independence of the external Auditor; * Review of the Group's key risks and internal controls; * Consideration of the 2016 and 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, Guidance on Audit Committees and other regulatory guidelines, and the subsequent impact upon the Company; and * The rotation of Group's previous Lead Audit Partner ("LAP") John Roche in line with the requirements of the FRC Ethical Standards, and replacement with a new LAP with significant experience and expertise, Roland Mills. The Committee has also reviewed and considered the whistleblowing policy in place for the Administrator and other service providers, and is satisfied the relevant staff can raise concerns in confidence about possible improprieties in matters of financial reporting or other matters insofar as they may affect the Company. Annual General Meeting The Audit Committee Chairman, or other members of the Audit Committee appointed for the purpose, shall attend each AGM of the Company, prepared to respond to any shareholder questions on the Audit Committee's activities. Internal Audit The Audit Committee considers at least once a year whether or not there is a need for an internal audit function. Currently, the Audit committee does not consider there to be a need for an internal audit function, given that there are no employees in the Group and all outsourced functions are with parties / administrators who have their own internal controls and procedures. This is evidenced by the annual 01/06 AAF Assurance Report provided by the Administrator, which gives sufficient assurance that a sound system of internal control is maintained at the Administrator. SIGNIFICANT ISSUES IN RELATION TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS During the year, the Audit Committee considered a number of significant issues in respect of the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements. The Audit Committee reviewed the external audit plan at an early stage and concluded that the appropriate areas of audit risk relevant to the Group had been identified and that suitable audit procedures had been put in place to obtain reasonable assurance that the consolidated financial statements as a whole would be free of material misstatements. The table below sets out the Audit Committee's view of the key areas of risk and how they have addressed the issues. Significant Issues Actions to Address Issue Carrying amount and The Audit Committee reviews impairment/expected credit loss the investment process of the allowance of loans advanced Investment Manager and Investment Adviser including the controls in place around deal sourcing, investment analysis, due diligence and the role of the Investment Adviser's Investment Committee and the Investment Manager's Board. The Audit Committee also reviews the controls in place around the effective interest loan models and is notified regularly by the Investment Manager of any changes to underlying assumptions made in the loan models. The Audit Committee receives regular updates on the performance of each loan and discusses with Investment Manager and Investment Adviser whether there are any indicators of significant increase in credit risk, impaired or defaulted loans. The Audit Committee also assesses the ECL methodology focussing on the estimation of probability of default, exposure at default and loss given default. Formal loan performance reviews and credit risk

assessments are also prepared by the Investment Adviser and Investment Manager which are reviewed at each Audit Committee meeting and the Audit Committee considers whether there are any indicators that would warrant a change to the original expected credit loss assessed for each loan advanced. For all new loans advanced, the Investment Manager presents, as part of the investment recommendation process, their assessment of any expected credit loss required at inception of the loan arrangement. On adoption of IFRS 9, all existing loans advanced at 1January 2018 were assessed so as to ensure compliance with IFRS 9, however this resulted in no adjustments to the Consolidated Financial Statements as no expected credit losses were considered necessary based on the loan to value ratios at that time and strong security packages in place. Valuation of credit linked notes The fair value of the CLNs is ("CLNs") determined by the Investment Adviser using a valuation model. The main inputs into the valuation model for the CLNs are discount rates, market risk premium adjustments to the discount rate, probabilities of default and cash flow forecasts. The Investment Adviser also performs a full analysis of the performance of each underlying loan and with reference to other inputs such as third party valuations of the underlying collateral. At 31 December 2018 the Group considers the fair value of the CLNs at the year end approximates GBP21,886,335. The Audit Committee has discussed the valuation model and made appropriate enquires of the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser and considers the approach reasonable. Risk of fraud in income from Income from loans advanced is loans advanced measured in accordance with the effective interest rate method. The requirement to estimate the expected cash flows when forming an effective interest rate model is subject to significant management judgements and estimates. The Audit Committee discusses with the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser the reasons for the changes in key assumptions made in the loan models such as changes to expected drawdown or repayment dates or other amendments to expected cash flows such as changes in interbank rates on floating loans. The Audit Committee ensures that any changes made to the models are justifiable based on the latest available information. A separate income rationalisation which is prepared outside of the detailed loan models is provided to the Board on a quarterly basis as a secondary check on the revenue being recognised in the loan models. This is also reviewed by the Audit Committee and questions raised where appropriate. REVIEW OF EXTERNAL AUDIT PROCESS EFFECTIVENESS The Audit Committee communicated regularly with the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser and Administrator to obtain a good understanding of the progress and efficiency of the audit process. Similarly, feedback in relation to the efficiency of the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser and other service providers in performing their relevant roles was sought from relevant involved parties, including the audit partner and team. The external Auditor is invited to attend the Audit Committee meetings at which the semi-annual and annual consolidated financial statements are considered, also enabling the Auditor to meet and discuss any matters with the Audit Committee without the presence of the Investment Manager or the Administrator. During the year, the Audit Committee reviewed the external Auditor's performance, considering a wide variety of factors including: * The quality of service, the Auditor's specialist expertise, the level of audit fee, identification and resolution of any areas of accounting judgement, and quality and timeliness of papers analysing these judgements; * Review of the audit plan presented by the Auditor, and when tabled, the final audit findings report; * Meeting with the Auditor regularly to discuss the various papers and reports in detail; * Furthermore, interviews of appropriate staff in the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser and Administrator to receive feedback on the effectiveness of the audit process from their perspective; and * Compilation of a checklist with which to provide a means to objectively assess the Auditor's performance. The Audit Committee is satisfied with the effectiveness of the audit process and therefore does not consider it necessary to require the Auditor to tender for the audit work. AUDITOR'S TENURE AND OBJECTIVITY The Group has developed an audit tender policy which the Board will re-consider after five years from the appointment date of the current Auditor. The Board re-considered this during 2017 and it was deemed to still be applicable. The Group's current Auditor, PwC, have acted in this capacity since the Company's inaugural meeting on 22 November 2012. The Committee reviews the Auditor's performance on a regular basis to ensure the Group receives an optimal service. Subject to annual appointment by shareholder approval at the AGM, the appointment of the Auditor is formally reviewed by the Audit Committee on an annual basis. PwC follows the FRC Ethical Standards and their rotation rules now require the lead audit partner to rotate every 5 years, key partners involved in an audit every 7 years and PwC's own internal policy would generally expect senior staff to rotate after 10 years. Rotation ensures a fresh look without sacrificing institutional knowledge. Rotation of audit engagement partners, key partners involved in the audit and other staff in senior positions is reviewed on a regular basis by the lead audit engagement partner. During the year, John Roche rotated from the position of audit engagement partner to be replaced by Roland Mills. PwC regularly updates the Audit Committee on the rotation of audit partners, staff, level of fees, details of any relationships between the Auditor and the Group, and also provides overall confirmation of its independence and objectivity. There are no contractual obligations that restrict the Group's choice of Auditor. Any non-audit work would be reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Audit Committee Chairman prior to the Auditor undertaking any work, if the fees are over GBP12,500. This threshold is reviewed periodically to ensure it is set at an appropriate value. As a result of its review, the Audit Committee is satisfied that PwC remains independent of the Group, the Investment Manager and other service providers and the Audit Committee has no current plans for re-tendering for the position of auditor to the Company. The Audit Committee therefore recommends the continuing appointment of PwC by the Board.

CONCLUSIONS IN RESPECT OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The production and the audit of the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements is a comprehensive process requiring input from a number of different contributors. In order to reach a conclusion on whether the Group's consolidated financial statements are fair, balanced and understandable, as required under the UK Code and the AIC Code, the Board has requested that the Audit Committee advise on whether it considers that the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements fulfils these requirements. In outlining its advice, the Audit Committee has considered the following: * The comprehensive documentation that is in place outlining the controls in place for the production of the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, including the verification processes in place to confirm the factual content; * The detailed reviews undertaken at various stages of the production process by the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser, Administrator, Auditor and the Audit Committee that are intended to ensure consistency and overall balance; * Controls enforced by the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser, Administrator and other third party service providers to ensure complete and accurate financial records and security of the Group's assets; and * The existence and content of a satisfactory control report produced by the Ipes Group that has been reviewed and reported upon by the Administrator's service Auditor to verify the effectiveness of the internal controls of the Administrator, such as the AAF 01/06 Assurance Report. As a result of the work performed, the Audit Committee has concluded that it has acted in accordance with its' terms of reference and has ensured the independence and objectivity of the external Auditor. It has reported to the Board that the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2018, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Group's performance, business model and strategy. The Board's conclusions in this respect are set out in the Statement of Directors' Responsibilities. The Audit Committee has recommended to the Board that the external auditor is re-appointed. John Whittle | Audit Committee Chairman 25 March 2019 Statement of Directors' Responsibilities The Directors are responsible for preparing consolidated financial statements for each financial year which give a true and fair view, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss of the Company for that year. Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ("IFRS"). In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the Directors are required to: * Select suitable accounting policies and apply them consistently; * Make judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; * State whether applicable accounting standards have been followed, subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the consolidated financial statements; and * Prepare the consolidated financial statements on the going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Company will continue in business. The maintenance and integrity of the Company's website is the responsibility of the Directors; the work conducted by the Auditor does not involve consideration of the maintenance and integrity of the website and, accordingly, the Auditor accepts no responsibility for any changes that may have occurred to the consolidated financial statements since they are initially presented on the website. Legislation in Guernsey governing the preparation and dissemination of the consolidated financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. The Directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and the Group and enable them to ensure that the consolidated financial statements comply with the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and the Group and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities. Each of the Directors confirms that, to the best of their knowledge: * They have complied with the above requirements in preparing the consolidated financial statements; * There is no relevant audit information of which the Company's Auditor is unaware; * All Directors have taken the necessary steps that they ought to have taken to make themselves aware of any relevant audit information and to establish that the Auditor is aware of said information; * The consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and Group; and * The Chairman's Statement, Strategic Report, Investment Manager's Report, Report of the Directors and Corporate Governance Statement include a fair review of the development and the position of the Company and the Group, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face. The UK Code, as adopted through the AIC Code by the Company, also requires Directors to ensure that the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements are fair, balanced and understandable. In order to reach a conclusion on this matter, the Board has requested that the Audit Committee advise on whether it considers that the Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements fulfil these requirements. The process by which the Committee has reached these conclusions is set out in the report of the Audit Committee. Furthermore, the Board believes that the disclosures set out in Financial Highlights, Chairman's Statement, Strategic Report and Investment Manager's Report of the Annual Report provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy. Having taken into account all the matters considered by the Board and brought to the attention of the Board during the year ended 31 December 2018, as outlined in the Chairman Statement, Investment Manager's Report, Corporate Governance Statement, Strategic Report and the Report of the Audit Committee, the Board has concluded that the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's performance, business model and strategy. For Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Stephen Smith | Chairman 25 March 2019 Financial Statements Independent Auditor's Report to the Members of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Report on the audit of the consolidated financial statements OUR OPINION In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group") as at 31 December 2018, and of their consolidated financial performance and their consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and have been properly prepared in accordance with the requirements of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008. WHAT WE HAVE AUDITED The Group's consolidated financial statements comprise: * the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2018; * the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year then ended; * the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended; * the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended; and * the notes to the consolidated financial statements, which include a summary of significant accounting policies. BASIS FOR OPINION We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing ("ISAs"). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. INDEPENDENCE We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Group, as required by the Crown Dependencies' Audit Rules and Guidance, and at the request of the directors with SEC Independence Rules. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. OUR AUDIT APPROACH Overview MATERIALITY * Overall Group materiality was GBP7.7 million which represents 2.0% of consolidated net assets. AUDIT SCOPE * The Company is based in Guernsey, has underlying subsidiaries located in Guernsey and Luxembourg and engages Starwood European Finance Partners Limited (the "Investment Manager") to manage its assets. The consolidated financial statements are a consolidation of the Company and all of the underlying subsidiaries. * We conducted our audit of the consolidated financial statements from information provided by Ipes (Guernsey) Limited (the "Administrator") to whom the board of directors has delegated the provision of certain functions. We also had significant interaction with Starwood Capital Europe

Advisers, LLP (the "Investment Adviser") in completing aspects of our overall audit work. * We conducted our audit work in Guernsey and we tailored the scope of our audit taking into account the types of investments within the Group, the involvement of the third parties referred to above, and the industry in which the Group operates. * We performed an audit of the complete financial information of the Guernsey and Luxembourg components of the Group. * The components of the Group where we performed full scope audit procedures accounted for 100% of total net assets and total operating profit. KEY AUDIT MATTERS * Carrying amount and impairment/expected credit losses of loans advanced * Valuation of credit linked notes * Risk of fraud in income from loans advanced AUDIT SCOPE As part of designing our audit, we determined materiality and assessed the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements. In particular, we considered where the directors made subjective judgments; for example, in respect of significant accounting estimates that involved making assumptions and considering future events that are inherently uncertain. As in all of our audits, we also addressed the risk of management override of internal controls, including among other matters, consideration of whether there was evidence of bias that represented a risk of material misstatement due to fraud. We tailored the scope of our audit in order to perform sufficient work to enable us to provide an opinion on the consolidated financial statements as a whole, taking into account the structure of the Group, the accounting processes and controls, and the industry in which the Group operates. The Company is based in Guernsey with two subsidiaries located in Guernsey and three underlying subsidiaries located in Luxembourg. The consolidated financial statements are a consolidation of the Company and all of the underlying subsidiaries. Scoping was performed at the Group level, irrespective of whether the underlying transactions took place within the Company or within the subsidiaries. The Group audit was led, directed and controlled by PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP and all audit work for material items within the consolidated financial statements was performed in Guernsey by PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP. The transactions relating to the Company and the subsidiaries are maintained by the Administrator and therefore we were not required to engage with component auditors from another PwC global network firm operating under our instructions. Our testing was therefore performed on a consolidated basis using thresholds which are determined with reference to the overall Group materiality and the risks of material misstatement identified. As noted in the overview, the components of the Group for which we performed full scope audit procedures accounted for 100% of total net assets and total operating profit. MATERIALITY The scope of our audit was influenced by our application of materiality. An audit is designed to obtain reasonable assurance whether the consolidated financial statements are free from material misstatement. Misstatements may arise due to fraud or error. They are considered material if individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the consolidated financial statements. Based on our professional judgment, we determined certain quantitative thresholds for materiality, including the overall Group materiality for the consolidated financial statements as a whole as set out in the table below. These, together with qualitative considerations, helped us to determine the scope of our audit and the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures and to evaluate the effect of misstatements, both individually and in aggregate on the consolidated financial statements as a whole. Overall group materiality GBP7.7 million (2017: GBP7.7 million) How we determined it 2.0% of consolidated net assets Rationale for the materiality We believe consolidated net benchmark assets to be the appropriate basis for determining materiality since this is a key consideration for investors when assessing financial performance. It is also a generally accepted measure used for companies in this industry. We agreed with the Audit Committee that we would report to them misstatements identified during our audit above GBP0.4 million, as well as misstatements below that amount that, in our view, warranted reporting for qualitative reasons. KEY AUDIT MATTERS Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Key audit matter How our audit addressed the Key audit matter Carrying amount and We evaluated management's impairment/expected credit losses processes and assumptions of loans advanced used to measure the loans at amortised cost and used to determine the level of impairment (if any) required Loans advanced at the year-end of on the loans advanced, either GBP413.4 million (Note 10) are at inception, or on an measured at amortised cost and ongoing basis, using the comprise of both fixed and expected credit loss model. floating rate loans. Our procedures included: Loans advanced make up a * Detailed testing over the significant part of the effective interest models consolidated statement of used by management to value financial position and due to the the loans at amortised cost nature of these transactions their using the effective interest ongoing recoverability and rate method; impairment is subject to judgment and estimation, including the calculation of expected credit losses ("ECL"). * Validating the assumptions and inputs into the amortised cost models and reading the associated agreements and other legal documentation; The judgments exercised in * Detailed back-testing determining the potential for ECL procedures were also could significantly impact the net performed to assist in our asset value of the Group and this conclusions as to the cash is considered to be a key source flow forecasting reliability of estimation uncertainty as applied by the Investment described in note 2c of the Adviser; consolidated financial statements. * Understood and evaluated the assumptions and judgments made by the Investment Adviser in respect of the ECL for each loan advanced The specific areas of judgment including; include: * assessing the ECL methodology focussing on the estimation of probability of default, exposure at default and loss given default, and * How management determine the how forward looking underlying assumptions when information was considered in preparing impairment/ECL review this regard; analyses such as significant changes in the credit risk of a borrower, changes in the probability of default of a * evaluating the consistency borrower, changes in valuation of and appropriateness of the underlying collateral, the ability Investment Adviser's of the borrowers to deliver on assumptions applied in their business plans and projected determining whether any loan financial performance figures; and advanced was performing, underperforming or non-performing, including consideration as to whether a * The impact of changes in the significant increase in expected cash flows for each loan credit risk of each borrower on the carrying amount of the had occurred; loans measured at amortised cost. * obtaining evidence to support any significant assumptions presented in the assessment of the ECL including consideration of the financial information on the borrower and the collateral in place to assess their ability to meet future payment commitments, and progress against business plans; and * inspecting a sample of compliance certificates signed by each respective

underlying borrower which confirmed compliance with any covenants as at the year-end. We did not identify any material issues from our procedures. Valuations of credit linked notes Given the complexity and subjectivity of the model, we engaged with valuation experts from The Group's investments in credit PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, linked notes ("CLNs") of GBP21.9 London office to assist with million (Note 11) held as at the the following audit year- end are measured at fair procedures: value through profit or loss. * Discussions with the The fair valuation of the CLNs Investment Adviser on the due represents a significant risk that diligence performed, we have focused on as the fair continuous monitoring value is determined by the processes and the model Investment Adviser using an functionality; internal model with inputs and assumptions that are subjective and therefore judgmental. In determining the fair value, the * Determined whether the Investment Adviser considers model was fit for purpose and relevant general market movements whether the use of a and recent market transactions for discounted cash flow comparable instruments (where methodology was appropriate; available) and adjusts the valuation model where deemed necessary. * Assessment of the reasonableness of assumptions used which feed into the CLNs' fair value model such as portfolio default rates, portfolio prepayment levels and the internal rate of return; * Sensitivity analysis through quantifying the impact of certain changes to the key assumptions on the overall fair value of the CLNs; * Consideration of the underlying loans' credit quality and the loan-to-value ratios ("LTVs"); * Detailed testing was performed over the fair value model used by management to value the credit linked notes at fair value, including reviewing the model mechanics and formulae and ensuring internal consistency throughout the model; * Assessed the appropriate classification of cash received between interest income versus capital repayments. We did not identify any material issues from our procedures. Risk of fraud in income from loans Our procedures included: advanced Income from loans advanced for the year was GBP30.1 million (Note 10) and was measured in accordance with the effective interest rate * Assessing the judgments method. The Group has a key made in respect of the investment objective to provide estimated cash flows shareholders with regular including arrangement, dividends through investment in origination and commitment debt instruments and therefore we fees, through testing of the focussed on this risk. amortised cost models for each loan; * Recalculating interest income using the original effective interest rate, The requirement to estimate the paying due consideration to expected cash flows when forming any early, partial or full an effective interest rate model prepayments; is subject to significant management judgments and estimates, and as such could be open to manipulation by management * Inspecting supporting of factors including: documents, such as correspondence with the underlying borrower and timing of cash receipts, as part of our assessment of management's estimates and assumptions; and * Timing of repayments; * For those debt investments also held at 31 December * Expectations of partial or full 2017, comparing the estimated prepayments; and cash flows in the amortised cost models as at 31 December 2018 and evaluating the rationale behind any * Associated exit fees and significant changes to those make-whole payments. cash flows from the 31 December 2017 models. Changes to the estimated timings of cash flows can have a We did not identify any significant impact on the material issues from our recognition of income from loans procedures. advanced and is considered to be a key source of estimation uncertainty as described in note 2c of the consolidated financial statements. OTHER INFORMATION The directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises all the information included in the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's reports thereon. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. RESPONSIBILITIES OF DIRECTORS FOR THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The directors are responsible for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, the requirements of Guernsey law and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters relating to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. AUDITOR'S RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with ISAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: * Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. * Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control. * Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the directors.

