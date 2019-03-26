Stockholm, March 26, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (short name: GIGSEK), a mid cap company within the technology sector, today will start trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Gaming Innovation Group ("GIG") is also listed on Oslo Børs and is the 8th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. GIG is a technology company operating in the iGaming industry. The company offers cutting edge Cloud-based services and Performance Marketing through its B2B solutions, and provides its customers and their end users with the technology, products and services needed to create fair and fun iGaming experiences. GIG also owns six customer facing brands that offer a gaming experience in the form of casino games, sports betting and poker tables. GIG is headquartered in Malta with licenses in Malta, UK, New Jersey, Germany and Sweden. For more information, please visit www.gig.com. "GIG is delighted to announce that Nasdaq Stockholm has approved our company for listing with first day of trading today," said Robin Reed, CEO of GIG. "Stockholm is the hub and centre of excellence for the iGaming industry and this will put the company closer to its peer group with increased visibility in the market. We have many shareholders in Sweden and look forward to welcoming existing and new shareholders to join us on Nasdaq Stockholm." "We are excited to welcome GIG to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "GIG joins a number of peers in our vibrant iGaming cluster, and we look forward to supporting the company with the additional visibility and investor exposure that this Nasdaq Stockholm main market listing will bring." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $12 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 73 449 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------------