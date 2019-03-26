Cargotec Corporation: CNOOC orders MacGregor on-vessel mooring systems for their new deepwater floating production unit

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 26 MARCH 2019 AT 9.30 AM EET

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has received an order from China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) to supply the on-vessel mooring system for a deepwater Floating Production Unit (FPU). The order is booked into Cargotec's first quarter 2019 order intake and the delivery will take place in the first quarter of 2020.

The semi-submersible production unit is intended for operation in a deepwater natural gas field in the western part of the South China Sea.

"MacGregor helps customers manage the offshore hook-up phase of their floating production units with efficient on-vessel mooring solutions," says Hoye Hoyesen, Vice President, Advanced Offshore Solutions, MacGregor. "We understand the importance of ensuring critical system reliability and availability throughout the lifetime of a project, and are delighted that CNOOC has chosen us to be their partner in this project."

MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp and Triplex products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com (http://www.macgregor.com)



MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people worldwide. www.cargotec.com (http://www.cargotec.com)





