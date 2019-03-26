The share capital of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 27 March 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060299063 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Andelskassers Bank ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 145,358,390 shares (DKK 290,716,780) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 29,071,677 shares (DKK 58,143,354) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 174,430,067 shares (DKK 348,860,134) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 8.30 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 2 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DAB ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 82609 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=715748