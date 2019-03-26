

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer confidence is set to slightly weaken in April, driven by some easing in households' income expectations and the propensity to buy, survey results from the GfK showed on Tuesday.



The forward-looking consumer confidence index fell to 10.4 from a revised 10.7 in March, the Nuremberg-based market research group said.



Economists had expected the reading to remain unchanged at March's original 10.8.



The economic expectations index of the survey rose seven points to reach 11.2 in March. That was the first increase after five consecutive months of decline.



The income expectations index fell 4.1 points to reach 55.9 in March.



The propensity to buy index decreased 3.4 points to 50.2, which was the lowest reading in over two years. A reading lower than this was last measured in December 2016, when the score was 48.



